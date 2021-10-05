Omaha political activist Precious McKesson appointed to Department of Education role

President Joe Biden's administration has appointed Omaha political activist Precious McKesson to a position at the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the department's website, McKesson is now special assistant in the department's Office of Communications and Outreach based out of Washington, D.C. The Department of Education did not respond to The World-Herald's questions about McKesson's new role and appointment.

In 2020, McKesson cast the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District's electoral ballot for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She was a staffer for the Biden campaign in Nebraska and has worked as finance director and constituency director for the Nebraska Democratic Party.

She's still the party's black caucus chair, Chair Jane Kleeb said in a text message, but will soon pass that role to someone else. Before working for the party, McKesson worked in a staff position with Omaha State Sen. Justin Wayne and the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee.