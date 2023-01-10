Omaha sports center, Black history museum expansion among recommendations for combined $225 million

LINCOLN — A 90,000-square-foot activity center, a handful of museums and multiple career centers were among 35 Omaha-based projects recommended to receive a combined $225 million through a multiyear economic recovery effort.

The Economic Recovery Special Committee of the Nebraska Legislature released a report Tuesday afternoon detailing dozens of projects independent engineering firm Olsson recommended the state prioritize for funding. Lawmakers serving in the committee are now tasked with introducing a bill following those recommendations.

The legislation will be the next chapter of Legislative Bill 1024, which passed last year and approved $335 million to assist underserved areas of the state, primarily in North and South Omaha. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the leader of the effort, previously said about $80 million has already been allocated for an industrial park and affordable housing.

Olsson reviewed more than 365 proposals submitted last year for how to distribute the roughly $250 million still remaining, which mostly consists of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In the report, Olsson lists 68 projects as recommendations, but only 35 of them were recommended to receive any funding. In total, if all 68 projects were fully funded, it would cost about $2.4 billion.

The 35 projects were labeled "catalyst projects," which classified them as high priorities for their likelihood of attracting additional investments or were poised to have a "transformational impact" on their areas.

"They stood out as most likely to attract secondary actions or projects to enhance the total outcome of the initial investment," the report read.

The remaining 33 projects were labeled "supplemental projects," which for the most part were smaller or narrow-focused projects that still met reported needs. The report recommended lawmakers align the projects with catalyst projects.

The recommended funding for the 35 catalyst projects comes to a total just under $225 million. With few exceptions, most of projects would receive a fraction of their requested funding under the recommendations.

Among the recommended projects is a 90,000-square-foot activity center in northeast Omaha, which would primarily be used for sports, but also would include a technology-enabled classroom. There were also multiple museum proposals, including a new museum focused on African American journalist and civil rights leader Mildred Brown, and expansions at an existing Black history museum and a Latino and Hispanic art museum.

The most common projects generally focused either on creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, or building more affordable housing.

Wayne previously told The World-Herald that he already is planning to introduce a different bill in a future session to allocate additional money for projects not included in Olsson's recommendations. He advised applicants to "hold tight" if their projects were not included, as he anticipates future funding will become available.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session