Omahan Theresa Thibodeau exploring run for Nebraska governor to give GOP options

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is, thus far, the only Democrat to declare her candidacy for governor.

Thibodeau, 46, was Herbster's running mate until late July, when she announced that she was stepping aside because of unnamed “potential opportunities that would conflict with the campaign.”

“At this time, I do not feel I will be able to devote the needed time to the campaign,” she said in a press release. “In fairness to Charles and his wonderful team, I want to thank them for their support, and wish them the best for a successful election. I look forward to the continuation of conservative leadership in Nebraska.”

Her press release quoted Herbster as saying he respected her decision. “She is a great steward of conservative values, and I look forward to working with her in the future,” he said.