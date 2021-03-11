OPPD CEO Tim Burke to retire in July

Tim Burke, CEO of the Omaha Public Power District, is retiring July 2, the utility said Thursday.

His successor will come from within, according to the statement announcing his retirement. The board intends to name Burke’s replacement by May to assist in the transition.

Amanda Bogner, board chair, and Craig Moody, board member, said in the statement that the deep bench among OPPD’s senior leadership speaks to the utility’s strong position and Burke’s commitment to building a diverse, competent team.

Public input on the type of leader ratepayers desire will be gathered online from March 16-April 2. Visit the utility’s community engagement webpage, oppdcommunityconnect.com, to do so.

Burke’s own appointment to the role was the result of an internal promotion. He came to OPPD in 1997 and was named to the top job in 2015. He succeeded Gary Gates, who also was promoted from within.