OPPD's CEO, Tim Burke, to retire in July
OPPD's CEO, Tim Burke, to retire in July

Tim Burke, CEO of the Omaha Public Power District, is retiring July 2, the utility said Thursday.

His successor will come from within, according to the statement announcing his retirement. The board intends to name Burke's replacement by May to assist in the transition.

Amanda Bogner, board chair, and Craig Moody, board member, said in the statement that the deep bench among OPPD's senior leadership speaks to utility's strong position and Burke's commitment to building a diverse, competent team.

Public input on the type of leader ratepayers desire will be gathered online from March 16-April 2. Visit the utility's community engagement webpage, oppdcommunityconnect.com, to do so.

Burke's own appointment to the role was the result of an internal promotion. He came to OPPD in 1997 and was named to the top job in 2015. He succeeded Gary Gates, who also was promoted from within.

Tim Burke, OPPD CEO, to retire in 2021

During his six years as CEO, Burke presided over the pivotal decision to shutter the utility's small nuclear plant. The Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station sustained significant damage in the 2011 flood, and despite investment to recover, it was closed for financial reasons. He has also assisted the board in a move toward increased use of renewable energy. More recently, Burke had the unenviable task of overseeing rolling outages during February's historic Arctic outbreak.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

