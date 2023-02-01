Opponents dominate at hearing on Nebraska voter ID implementation plan

LINCOLN — Nebraska voters would have to present documents proving their citizenship and the Secretary of State would have to help voters obtain and pay for valid identification under a major rewrite of a voter ID bill offered Wednesday.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar handed out the revised version of Legislative Bill 535 to members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee at the start of a packed public hearing on the bill.

Slama, who led the successful ballot initiative for voter ID last year, introduced LB 535 early this legislative session to implement the new requirement. On Wednesday, she called the original bill a “placeholder” and said the amendment represents her proposal to ensure the security of Nebraska elections while protecting every person’s right to vote.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that only the votes of eligible voters are counted and to protect public confidence in the integrity and the legitimacy of our representative government,” she said.

“First and foremost, it is important that we ensure that all eligible voters in Nebraska have access to the necessary identification,” she said. “It is also important that everyone who has a right to vote can vote.”

But Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the committee chairman, said he expects there will be more changes to come. Commenting after a six-hour hearing overwhelmingly dominated by opponents of the original bill, he said the committee will not rush to put something out.

“It’s got to go through a lot of morphing,” he said.

Both LB 535 and the amendment spell out acceptable types of identification, requirements for providing ID with mail-in ballots and the process for handling cases where voters show up at the polls without ID. They also provide for people lacking acceptable ID to get free documents.

But the two differ in significant ways. The amendment would set stricter limits on what counts as a valid ID for voting. It would allow the use of valid Nebraska driver’s licenses or state ID cards; valid United States passports; military, veteran or tribal identification cards; and newly created Nebraska Voter Identification Cards.

The amendment would allow for other photographic documents issued by state or federal agencies only if those documents prove a person’s citizenship and the agency shares such proof with the Nebraska Secretary of State.

The new voter identification cards would be issued free by the Secretary of State to people who lack a Nebraska driver’s license or state ID and who present a birth certificate or other proof of citizenship. The cards could only be used for voting. The office also would have to create a special card for people with a religious objection to being photographed.

Under the amendment, the Secretary of State’s office would be charged with helping voters get identification, including hiring assistants who could walk people through the process of gathering documents and who could pay for the documents.

The Secretary of State would have to undertake a voter education effort and send postcards to all registered voters without Nebraska driver’s licenses or state IDs, explaining the new law and their options.

The amendment would not require people voting by mail to provide ID when requesting a ballot. But they would have to show their ID to a notary and have the notary sign the ballot return envelope. The amendment would bar notaries from charging for such a service.

People who don’t get a mail-in ballot notarized or who show up at the polls without an ID would have to show their ID at the county election office by the Tuesday after the election for their ballot to be counted.

The amendment also calls for the state to cover any additional costs to counties for implementing voter ID. According to the fiscal note on the original LB 535, Douglas County estimated a cost of about $38,000 for staff time and printing of envelopes. Lancaster County estimated a cost of nearly $26,000 the first year and $62,000 during the next major election year.

The cost of the amendment is unknown. But legislative fiscal staff estimated the cost of implementing LB 535 at $2.3 million in the first year and $1.1 million in the second year.

Testifiers on both sides raised concerns about the bill, while acknowledging that the Legislature has a responsibility to implement the constitutional amendment now that voters have approved it.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse and other county election officials spoke in support of the bill “as a starting point.” Kruse suggested that voters be required to provide ID only when requesting mail-in ballots, so they could fix problems with documents and switch to voting in person if their ID was not accepted initially.

Mary Eickhoff, the Richardson County clerk, said the bill would create additional responsibilities for poll workers, while Tracy Overstreet, the Hall County election commissioner, urged more flexibility for people who cannot easily get IDs. She mentioned one regular voter who uses a ventilator and is largely home-bound.

Among opponents, T. Michael Williams objected to the idea of requiring notaries to check IDs on mail-in ballots, while Edison McDonald, executive director at the Arc of Nebraska, said the bill creates problems for people with intellectual and other disabilities. For many of them, he said, the most accessible ID cards would be Medicaid cards.

Jane Seu, speaking for the ACLU of Nebraska, said that even if the number of voters without photo IDs is 2%, as Secretary of State Bob Evnen reported, that leaves thousands of voters facing barriers to voting. She pointed to the Nebraska Constitution, which guarantees “there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter” to vote.

