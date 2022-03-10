Opponents filibuster bill to allow no-permit concealed carry in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Rex Schroder freed up his day, strapped a handgun on his hip and headed to the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday for a legislative debate over expanding who could legally carry concealed weapons in the state.

The Palmyra man, who is a candidate for secretary of state, said he spent the day talking with lawmakers and listening to arguments about Legislative Bill 773. He was among a small group of gun rights supporters who showed up for the day-long debate.

"We're just here giving support," Schroder said. "It's just our way of being in the process."

Nebraska law allows people to carry visible weapons in the Capitol, as Schroder did, although they cannot be taken into the legislative chamber. Concealed weapons are barred from the building.

Lawmakers adjourned without reaching a vote on LB 773, as opponents mounted a filibuster. A motion to cut off the filibuster is expected Friday morning, after about two more hours of debate. The motion needs 33 votes to succeed.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the bill's sponsor, started off by acknowledging that opponents may succeed in stopping the measure this year. But he said it has been his priority since first getting elected to the Legislature and he promised it would remain so.

"Understand, we will come back," he said. "We will do it again."

Thursday's debate ranged from the finer points of constitutional law to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with time spent on the benefits of gun training, the concerns of law enforcement officials and lawmakers' personal experiences with guns and violence.

Under LB 773, Nebraska adults who are not otherwise banned from having guns would no longer have to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Proposals like this are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Brewer said 21 states have such laws in place and four have passed legislation this year that is awaiting a governor's signature. He argued that Nebraska should become the 26th state.

In Nebraska, getting a concealed carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln argued for those requirements to remain in place, calling them reasonable restrictions on the constitutional right to bear arms.

"Rights are not unlimited, even constitutional rights," he said.

He offered an amendment to leave the requirements in place but eliminate the permit fee. He said the proposal addresses concerns that the cost of current requirements prevents some people from getting concealed carry permits. Morfeld said the amendment was an attempt to reach a compromise. But there appeared to be no takers on the other side.

Brewer already worked out a compromise amendment with the Omaha Police Officers Association and Omaha Police Department. Both groups have agreed to stop fighting the bill and adopt a neutral position if lawmakers adopt the amendment.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha objected to Brewer's compromise, saying it would set different requirements for Omaha residents compared to the rest of the state and would allow Omaha police to continue targeting Black residents.

The compromise did not alter opposition to LB 773 from the Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Police Officers Association, the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska and the Police Officers Association of Nebraska.

Brewer said the National Rifle Association also opposes the compromise, because it would leave a registration requirement in place for Omaha residents. He said he agreed to that provision because he believes the result would benefit people in the rest of Nebraska and leave Omaha residents no worse off than they are now when it comes to gun restrictions.

Under the compromise, Omaha would have to issue registrations to anyone allowed by state law to own a gun. The amendment also would make it a crime to carry a concealed handgun while committing any of a lengthy list of offenses. The list ranges from murder to “unauthorized” graffiti and includes violations of city or village ordinances, as well as state laws.

