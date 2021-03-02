Opponents target bill that would allow 29% interest rates on installment loans in Nebraska

But Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued that the proposal would allow installment lenders to prey upon people without good credit records. He pointed out that no consumers had come in asking for the change. The only testifier in support of the bill was OneMain Financial, a business offering installment loans.

Other critics included Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who called installment loans "cash cows" for lenders and said bankruptcy filings reveal that people get in trouble by taking out multiple loans.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said the Legislature does not need to change state law to make a business profitable. He also said federal regulators have raised concerns about states not adequately regulating installment loans.

He argued that the lenders should be required to consider customers' ability to pay off the loans, noting that many customers pay off one loan by taking out another and that the default rate rises along with interest rates.

Lindstrom introduced a similar bill two years ago, but it fell victim to a filibuster mounted by former Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha.