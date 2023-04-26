Pillen budget plan calls for tax cuts, spending restraint and school aid boost
LINCOLN — Citing optimism about Nebraska's economic future, a state panel delivered good news to state lawmakers Wednesday.
After reviewing numerous economic indicators, members of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board made only minor updates in their projections of state tax revenues through June 30, 2025.
Board members dropped their previous forecast by $80 million for the current fiscal year, while adding a total of $80 million to the next two years. The new forecast calls for revenues of $6.365 billion in the year ending June 30, followed by revenues of $6.5 billion and $6.61 billion in the following two fiscal years.
The outcome means lawmakers will have about the same amount of tax revenue as they previously expected to use in setting the next state budget and deciding about tax cuts and other spending proposals.
Gov. Jim Pillen hailed the updated forecast, calling it a "sign of Nebraska's economic strength."
"(It) means full speed ahead for tax relief for hardworking Nebraska families," he said.
State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said he was pleased with the forecast. He said it allows room for the state budget plan advanced by the committee to the full Legislature Tuesday.
That plan would provide for state general fund spending to grow an average of 2.3% over the two-year budget period, well below the average of the last 20 years. State spending would top $5.34 billion for fiscal year 2023-24 and $5.36 billion for the following year.
The new forecast also pleased Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, the Revenue Committee chairwoman. She said she agrees with the forecasting board members about the strength of Nebraska's economy.
"I actually think they're being really conservative," she said.
The new forecast would still make $703 million available for tax cuts and other uses over the two-year budget period. That's the difference between the updated revenue projections and the Appropriations Committee budget plan, assuming lawmakers opt to transfer the same amount of money to the cash reserve fund that was built into the budget plan.
Based on the previous revenue forecast, the $620 million transfer would have happened automatically at the end of the current fiscal year. With the new forecast, the transfer will no longer be automatic. But Clements said the committee will propose it as part of its budget plan.
Under Nebraska law, both the governor and the Legislature use revenue projections set by the forecasting board in setting the budget and crafting fiscal policy.
Board members on Wednesday set their projections higher than those provided by two national economic services. Members expressed confidence in the state's economic strength, based on state data and on their observations of area business indicators.
Several members said the biggest economic challenge in Nebraska is the need for workers, along with some supply-chain bottlenecks. But they said they are continuing to see growth in their areas.
"It's great to be in Nebraska right now, I think," said board member Leslie Anderson.
