Optimistic Nebraska revenue forecast brings hope for larger property tax credits

"Looking ahead, state revenues are projected to remain relatively flat in large part because of the increased cost of the credit," she said, "which could force future lawmakers to have to cut funding for services like schools, roads and health care, which are essential to our state and its economy.”

Nebraska collected $4.939 billion in the year that ended June 30, 2020. The new projections call for the state to end the current fiscal year with $5.49 billion. But the total is forecast to drop to $5.085 billion the next year and $5.368 billion in the year ending June 30, 2023.

State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, welcomed the new forecast, saying it will make it possible to rebuild the state's cash reserve. The reserve, also known as the state's "rainy day fund," had dropped to $333.5 million in 2019, after a couple of years in which state revenue slowed.

Jessica Shelburn, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said the Legislature's priority should be ensuring that the state has a healthy cash reserve and reforming the state's tax code to allow for a stronger economic comeback.