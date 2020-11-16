Outgoing Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz takes job in Lincoln mayor's office

WASHINGTON — Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz is going to work for Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Baird made the announcement in a Monday press release, saying that Bolz’s background will serve her well as her policy aide for economic and workforce development. Bolz will start Dec. 1.

“Her skills and experience are well suited to this role, where she will lead our Lincoln Forward initiative, which works to foster the conditions for Lincolnites to flourish and thrive and for our community to achieve real and sustainable growth,” Baird said.

She noted that as a member of the Legislature, Bolz has served as vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and that she has been executive director of the Nebraska Association of Service Providers since 2013.

Bolz said in the same release that she’s eager to work on building economic prosperity for Lincoln.

Bolz served two terms in the Legislature and is being forced to leave office because of term limits.

She was the Democratic nominee this year against Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., in the state’s 1st Congressional District.