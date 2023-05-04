LINCOLN — More Nebraska businesses are coming out in opposition to a controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19.

A letter sent to state lawmakers and Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday included the signatures of 113 local businesses and nonprofits sharing concerns about Legislative Bill 574. They also took issue with a a similar bill, LB 575, which would regulate transgender students' access to bathrooms and locker rooms, and their participation in school sports.

The primary critique in the letter is that the bills could increase Nebraska's already significant labor shortage, deterring out-of-state prospective employees from moving in. The legislation poses the same risk to Nebraska's effort to recruit new businesses, the letter said.

"Businesses are watching state legislatures," the letter said. "They are investing in states with laws that foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and a robust workforce. And states that sanction discrimination simply cannot compete"

The letter follows a similar statement issued recently by the Greater Omaha Chamber, urging lawmakers to step away from debating divisive policies and focus more on economic and workforce development. Though the chamber's statement doesn't reference any specific bills, many have taken it as a criticism of LB 574.

And nationally, the Human Rights Campaign is collecting signatures from businesses for a letter that takes issue with similar bills proposed in state legislatures across the country. As of Thursday, 319 businesses have signed on, including massive companies like Apple, Google, Pepsi and many others.

"America’s business community has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws have a negative effect on our employees, our customers, our competitiveness, and state and national economies," the Human Rights Campaign letter reads.

The letter from Nebraska businesses includes signatures from a range of Nebraska companies, from smaller ones like A Novel Idea Bookstore to larger ones like Omaha Steaks.

It was drafted by Mike Hornacek, CEO of the nonprofit Together Omaha. The parent of a transgender teenager, Hornacek has said if LB 574 passes as it stands, his family will leave Nebraska.

LB 574 and LB 575 were both introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. LB 574 needs to pass just one more round of debate before it goes to Pillen's desk to be signed. Meanwhile, LB 575 has yet to make it out of its committee.

Kauth said Thursday that the businesses signing the letter are entitled to their opinion. But she said lawmakers who support her bills should pay attention to which businesses signed as opponents when they "decide where they spend their money."

She described the notion that her bills will hurt Nebraska's economy as a fear-mongering tactic that lacks evidence. Nebraska has more conservatives than liberals, she said, so failing to pass conservative policies might actually deter potential workers and make the labor shortage worse.

