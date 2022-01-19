Over objections, Nebraska Legislature advances DNA collection bill

Cavanaugh argued that any resources available for DNA testing should go toward chipping away at a backlog of sexual assault kits. The State Patrol's crime lab is still testing kits from 2020, she said.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha raised concerns that a person may not be able remove their records from a federal database if they plead down to a lower-level crime. The State Patrol provides records to the FBI for its Combined DNA Index System, where DNA profiles can be searched against each other.

Wayne, who’s a public defender, also said the burden for a judge finding probable cause is extremely low — and afterward, people may still be found not guilty or they can plead down to a lower charge. Sen. John Cavanaugh, also a public defender, estimated he had won just 1% of probable cause hearings, and Wayne estimated he’d won one out of a few hundred.

He and others also objected to the bill’s potential impact on people of color.

“If communities are overpoliced and study after study show that they’re overcharged, then the result of this bill is going to be an overcollection of certain people’s DNA,” Wayne said.