Packing the Supreme Court 'would burn down two branches of government,' Sasse says

“Court-packing would depend on the destruction of the full debate here in the Senate, and it is a partisan suicide bombing that would end the deliberative structure of the United States Senate and make this job less interesting for all one hundred of us,” Sasse said during the hearing.

Sasse made his case again later in the week, criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not being more clear about his position. “Vice President Biden is p laying with fire while the radical left threatens to pour gasoline on both the Senate and the Supreme Court,” Sasse said in a press release. “Court-packing would burn down two branches of government by killing the Senate’s filibuster and turning the Supreme Court into an unelected super-legislature. This garbage is constitutional arson.”

Biden has said he’s not a fan of expanding the court but that President Donald Trump is trying to distract from his pushing the Barrett nomination through in the midst of an ongoing election.