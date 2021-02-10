Palmtag, unsuccessful District 1 legislative candidate, sues Nebraska GOP for defamation

Palmtag, a veteran party campaign worker, was backed by former Gov. Dave Heineman, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and others, while Slama, who was appointed to her seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts, was supported by the current governor and endorsed by the GOP Central Committee.

In the lawsuit, filed in Lancaster County District Court, Palmtag said that a separate entity used by her real estate business in Iowa, JJ Palmtag Inc., had failed to obtain the proper signatures for a fund transfer. That led to a settlement with the Iowa Real Estate Commission that JJ Palmtag, Inc., pay a $500 fine and acknowledge the oversight.

"The JJ Palmtag, Inc. infraction did not implicate the license of Ms. Palmtag. She was not disciplined. The infraction did not involve dishonesty, moral turpitude, or loss," the lawsuit stated.

The legal action did not name the governor, who has defended the negative campaigning against Palmtag, but said the decision to "go hard" after her in her challenge of Slama was approved by the party's "senior official," which was described as the "chief executive of Nebraska State Government."

