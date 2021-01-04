Pandemic expected to produce bills on liability, rental aid and more in the Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Reports of a mystery illness in China were back-of-the-paper news when Nebraska lawmakers gathered to start their last legislative session.
Since then, the disease that became known as COVID-19 has killed more than 1,600 Nebraskans, infected more than 167,000 and upended normal life across the state.
Now, as state senators get ready to start another session Wednesday, it is expected to prompt numerous legislative proposals.
State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is running for speaker of the Legislature, predicted that COVID-related concerns will be among the major issues of the new session. He said he anticipates lawmakers will introduce several bills to address needs and opportunities brought to light by the pandemic.
Some bills will take aim at gaps in state law.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he plans to offer legislation allowing cities, towns and other local subdivisions to declare a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions when a public health emergency has been declared.
He also wants to use some of the state’s federal coronavirus relief dollars to aid homeowners and renters who can’t keep up with rent or make monthly mortgage payments.
Morfeld proposed both ideas when lawmakers met for 17 days in the summer to finish out the 2020 session, after it was interrupted by the pandemic. Neither was considered because the deadline for bill introduction had passed.
Bills aimed at protecting businesses from COVID-related lawsuits are likely, especially with the failure of national proposals so far.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said such protection would help small businesses recover from pandemic-related economic hits. Similar national proposals that seek to shield businesses from lawsuits filed by employees, customers or patients have stalled in the face of fierce opposition.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said she wants to curb the governor’s power to allocate federal emergency dollars, such as coronavirus relief funds, without legislative oversight.
Other senators are expected to push for giving the governor or another state official the authority to designate a crisis standards of care plan for Nebraska. Such a plan would guide decisions about health care if the system got overwhelmed.
Key health care provider groups in Nebraska endorsed a crisis standards of care plan in November, but state backing would help ensure that all providers are on the same page and give them a legal defense for following the plan.
Some proposals will seek to make permanent some policies and practices put in place because of the pandemic.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said legislation is needed to make clear that government bodies can hold virtual meetings, under certain conditions. Gov. Pete Ricketts used executive orders to allow such meetings during peaks of the pandemic.
The governor also allowed members of government bodies to participate virtually and vote in meetings that were otherwise held in person, another practice likely to spur a legislative proposal.
Sen.-elect Jen Day of Omaha hopes to make permanent a pandemic-driven policy for state child care subsidies.
Under a waiver, the temporary policy allowed child care providers to be paid for each day that a child was enrolled in care, rather than the days a child attended. She said the change would promote equality by making state-subsidized payments more similar to private pay.
Briese, the General Affairs Committee chairman, looks for proposals to make permanent at least some of the waivers granted to liquor licensees during the past year. Those policies allowed licensees to deliver alcohol and, for bars and restaurants, to sell mixed drinks for takeout orders.
In addition, the pandemic is expected to affect the debate about long-standing issues.
Among them, the increase in people working and studying from home could drive more interest in getting adequate broadband service across the state. Costs stemming from the pandemic and the loss of revenue to some state programs also will affect state budget deliberations.
