Pandemic expected to produce bills on liability, rental aid and more in the Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Reports of a mystery illness in China were back-of-the-paper news when Nebraska lawmakers gathered to start their last legislative session.

Since then, the disease that became known as COVID-19 has killed more than 1,600 Nebraskans, infected more than 167,000 and upended normal life across the state.

Now, as state senators get ready to start another session Wednesday, it is expected to prompt numerous legislative proposals.

State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is running for speaker of the Legislature, predicted that COVID-related concerns will be among the major issues of the new session. He said he anticipates lawmakers will introduce several bills to address needs and opportunities brought to light by the pandemic.

Some bills will take aim at gaps in state law.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he plans to offer legislation allowing cities, towns and other local subdivisions to declare a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions when a public health emergency has been declared.

He also wants to use some of the state’s federal coronavirus relief dollars to aid homeowners and renters who can’t keep up with rent or make monthly mortgage payments.