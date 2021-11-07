Pandemic loan program gave Nebraska economy 'critical' $5 billion boost

The requirements about keeping people employed were important to Nebraska’s economy, said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research. He said it can take a long time, years in some cases, for people to rejoin the workforce after losing a job. That would have made the current worker shortage even more of a challenge.

The PPP emergency loan program was created as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, passed in March 2020. It was a program aimed at helping small businesses survive and keep workers on the payroll. The first round of loans provided more than $500 billion nationally, with applications open from April through early August.

Congress approved a second round of loans as part of a coronavirus relief act passed in late December. That round provided more than $278 billion in loans, with applications closing in May.

The Trump administration limited the release of information about the loans. Only businesses getting loans of $150,000 or more were named and the size of loans they got were given only in ranges. The newest information from the SBA includes names of all recipients, exact loan amounts, reported jobs and the amounts that have been forgiven.