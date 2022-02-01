Pandemic relief dollars can help Nebraska homeowners avoid delinquency

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a program Tuesday aimed at helping homeowners dig out of pandemic-induced mortgage and other housing costs.
The American Rescue Plan Act provided every state with money to help homeowners affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska used its $50 million share to create the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said the program aims to prevent homeowners from losing their homes because of mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures caused by COVID disruptions.
Although Nebraska is doing better than most states, the numbers of households with delinquent mortgage loans is higher than normal, she said. As of November, an estimated 18,083 home loans were delinquent across the state. The loans affected total $108 billion, with unpaid balances close to $96 million.
Through the new program, homeowners can get help with past due mortgage payments, future mortgage payments, property taxes and other costs, such as homeowners insurance premiums and HOA fees. Payments will be made directly to the lender, county treasurer or other vendor.
Harner said the bulk of the new fund is allocated for past-due mortgages. There is a $30,000 per household limit on assistance, and assistance will be available until the money runs out or Sept. 30, 2025, whichever is sooner.
To be eligible, she said, homeowners must have incomes at or below 100% of the median income for their county. In Douglas County, the median income is $79,900 for a one-person household or $87,800 for a four-person one. Families can show a pandemic impact through such things as reduced income, higher expenses or a period of unemployment.
People can apply online, at NebraskaHAF.com, or by calling 844-565-7146. The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time on weekdays.
Harner said NIFA will work to spread the word about the program through social media, public service announcements and various community and housing organizations.
