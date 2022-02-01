Pandemic relief dollars can help Nebraska homeowners avoid delinquency

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a program Tuesday aimed at helping homeowners dig out of pandemic-induced mortgage and other housing costs.

The American Rescue Plan Act provided every state with money to help homeowners affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska used its $50 million share to create the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said the program aims to prevent homeowners from losing their homes because of mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures caused by COVID disruptions.

Although Nebraska is doing better than most states, the numbers of households with delinquent mortgage loans is higher than normal, she said. As of November, an estimated 18,083 home loans were delinquent across the state. The loans affected total $108 billion, with unpaid balances close to $96 million.

Through the new program, homeowners can get help with past due mortgage payments, future mortgage payments, property taxes and other costs, such as homeowners insurance premiums and HOA fees. Payments will be made directly to the lender, county treasurer or other vendor.