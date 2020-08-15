Pandemic relief remains in limbo as Congress leaves town for recess

WASHINGTON — It appears Congress is off until September with no deal in sight on another round of pandemic relief measures.
Democrats have criticized Senate Republicans for not sticking around until they had at least voted on a proposal, but Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., put the blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
The House has been in session only a handful of weeks in recent months, after all, he noted.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’ve been in session for five weeks out of six months,” Bacon said. “It’s wrong.”
No deal means no relief funding for the Postal Service, which faces a virus-related shortfall and an impending surge of mail-in ballots. President Donald Trump has made no secret of his resistance to additional Postal Service funding, saying blocking the money will make it harder to do mail-in ballots. Trump has repeatedly suggested those ballots would be susceptible to fraud.
Bacon said Trump is right to push states such as New York to improve their mail-in balloting.
But he also said that he supports the Postal Service and doesn’t like hearing those of either party casting doubt on the legitimacy of U.S. elections. He said Democrats have politicized Russia’s attempts at interference, for example.
“Both sides are guilty of maybe hyping up risks to our election system,” Bacon said. “I don’t think it’s good.”
In any event, welcome to the 2020 edition of August recess. Lawmakers have departed Capitol Hill as both parties prepare for their every-four-years presidential nominating conventions.
This year’s gatherings will take place largely over Zoom, however, thanks to the coronavirus. Democrats go first this week with a line-up of virtual events.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced his running mate last week — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who was swiftly subjected to the kind of “birther” attacks that were previously directed against President Barack Obama.
Bacon criticized those attacks on Harris.
“We are better than this,” Bacon said. “Though I greatly disagree with most of her political views, I’m proud I’m in a country where individuals from any race and either sex can achieve the highest goals.”
In other news:
Can I suggest couples counseling?
With the stimulus talks at a stalemate, President Donald Trump sought to enact some pandemic relief measures all on his own by way of executive actions.
That earned him a rebuke from Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who said that kind of executive lawmaking is “unconstitutional slop.”
Trump fired back on Twitter, calling Sasse a Republican In Name Only who needed his endorsement to win his primary earlier this year. Sasse responded with his own, longer, statement on Twitter reiterating his case against the actions.
The White House pushed back on the criticism in part by defending Trump’s authority to take those measures. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, for example, cited specific statutes related to them.
“What we are doing is entirely within the executive capacity of the president,” McEnany said.
Helping ethanol
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has pushed to get additional aid for agriculture into the next pandemic relief bill, but he noted last week that most of the spotlight has been on unemployment benefits, school aid and assistance to state and local governments.
“If there was an agreement on those three things I think there would soon be an agreement that we ought to have $20 billion for agriculture,” Grassley told reporters.
Whether part of that agriculture-related money would be clearly tabbed for ethanol is unclear, Grassley said.
But as long as it gets passed lawmakers could plead with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allocate a portion of that money for the biofuel.
“I think we’re justified in pleading for help for ethanol because the federal government has been helping oil by putting surplus oil in the strategic petroleum reserve,” Grassley said.
