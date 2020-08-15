Pandemic relief remains in limbo as Congress leaves town for recess

WASHINGTON — It appears Congress is off until September with no deal in sight on another round of pandemic relief measures.

Democrats have criticized Senate Republicans for not sticking around until they had at least voted on a proposal, but Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., put the blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The House has been in session only a handful of weeks in recent months, after all, he noted.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’ve been in session for five weeks out of six months,” Bacon said. “It’s wrong.”

No deal means no relief funding for the Postal Service, which faces a virus-related shortfall and an impending surge of mail-in ballots. President Donald Trump has made no secret of his resistance to additional Postal Service funding, saying blocking the money will make it harder to do mail-in ballots. Trump has repeatedly suggested those ballots would be susceptible to fraud.

Bacon said Trump is right to push states such as New York to improve their mail-in balloting.