Pandemic taking a toll on child care programs, providers tell Nebraska lawmakers

LINCOLN — Mariah Stowe could not have kept her child care business open during the pandemic without her husband’s income.

Not with just half as many children as normal attending the Splash of Color Child Care program that she operates in Lincoln, she told a panel of state lawmakers Tuesday.

By staying open, Stowe has provided care for six children and made it possible for 12 parents to continue working. Three children have parents who worked in health care at local hospitals. Another three have parents who are working from home but who could not juggle work duties and the care of a young child.

But she and others testifying at a legislative interim study hearing said the pandemic has been hard on Nebraska’s child care industry.

“While I’ve been able to adapt, it’s not been easy and many programs have not been able to figure out a way to keep going,” she said. “Please understand it is a very uncertain and difficult time to be a child care provider.”

Stephanie Beasley, children and family services director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has been working to help shore up child care providers through various means.