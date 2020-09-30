Pandemic taking a toll on child care programs, providers tell Nebraska lawmakers

LINCOLN — Mariah Stowe could not have kept her child care business open during the pandemic without her husband’s income.
Not with just half as many children as normal attending the Splash of Color Child Care program that she operates in Lincoln, she told a panel of state lawmakers Tuesday.
By staying open, Stowe has provided care for six children and made it possible for 12 parents to continue working. Three children have parents who worked in health care at local hospitals. Another three have parents who are working from home but who could not juggle work duties and the care of a young child.
But she and others testifying at a legislative interim study hearing said the pandemic has been hard on Nebraska’s child care industry.
“While I’ve been able to adapt, it’s not been easy and many programs have not been able to figure out a way to keep going,” she said. “Please understand it is a very uncertain and difficult time to be a child care provider.”
Stephanie Beasley, children and family services director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has been working to help shore up child care providers through various means.
However, 675 licensed child care programs have closed for a day or more since the pandemic hit Nebraska in March, she said. Sixty-three have closed permanently and 224 remain temporarily closed.
At the same time, the number of children in care has gone down. Beasley said the number of children getting subsidized care in June this year was 13,688, down from 18,025 a year earlier.
The decline followed a sharp rise in the number of Nebraskans filing for unemployment benefits and an increase in people working from home and, at least in some cases, caring for their own children.
The result destabilized a system that testifiers said already faced struggles with a lack of care, especially quality care, for children and with a high-turnover, low-paid workforce.
Kathleen Gallagher, the director of research and evaluation for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, said a June survey of providers found that almost all had lost income because of the pandemic and 1 in 4 had lost half or more of their income.
More than half the providers responding said they have symptoms of depression and a majority reported being worried that their stress was negatively affecting the quality of care they give children. She noted that brain science shows children do not learn and develop as well when their caregivers are not doing well.
In addition, half of those responding said they would “probably” or “definitely” close if the pandemic worsened or continued, Gallagher said.
In response to such concerns, Beasley said, state officials have been working to help shore up child care providers and to keep care options available despite the upheaval caused by the pandemic.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued executive orders allowing state child care subsidies to pay for days when children were absent from care. From March through May, the state paid full-time care costs for school-age children who could not attend school in person.
More recently, the state approved payments for child care providers to help children with online learning. The governor also temporarily eased licensing rules to provide more care options for parents.
Nebraska got $20 million for child care through the federal coronavirus relief legislation. About half is being used for grants to help stabilize providers, Beasley said. Many providers also applied for Paycheck Protection Program money, which was aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat, and some got unemployment benefits as well.
