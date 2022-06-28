Live updates: Pansing Brooks takes early lead against Flood to replace Fortenberry

8:30 PM

State Sen. Mike Flood’s election night party in Norfolk was packed right as polls closed, with notable faces including fellow Sens. Mike Moser and Tom Briese, though Flood himself remained absent. A bar lined one side of the party room located in the Midtown Event Center. Multiple television screens bore Flood’s campaign logo, and a small stage was stationed at the far end of the room.

Also stationed near the front entrance was a desk for people to sign the Citizens for Voter ID petition, a ballot initiative trying to gather enough signatures to get on the general election ballot in November. Both Moser and Briese signed the petition at the party.

As the early results came in showing Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks had taken the lead, most of Flood’s partygoers remained oblivious. The TV screens did not show live election results, and guests continued to happily mingle.

— Erin Bamer

8:05 PM

The first batch of results in the special election to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for an open Nebraska congressional seat has Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in the lead.

With about 40,000 of the more than 400,000 votes cast Tuesday counted, Pansing Brooks was leading about 56% to 43%.

The 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and Lancaster County, parts of Sarpy County and the Norfolk area, is Republican dominated.

The seat is open because Fortenberry resigned after being found guilty of felonies related to illegal campaign contributions. There are about six months left on Fortenberry's term.

In November, Flood and Pansing Brooks will square off again to see who fills the seat for the two-year term starting in January.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.