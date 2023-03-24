LINCOLN — Adult motorcyclists who take a safety class could doff their helmets under a bill advanced out of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee Friday.

Legislative Bill 91 cleared the committee on a 5-2 vote, with one abstention. The bill was introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who also named it as his priority for the session.

The measure would add Nebraska to the list of states that have eliminated or relaxed laws requiring anyone riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet. The Nebraska law has been in place since 1989, despite repeated attempts to repeal it.

Hansen, a chiropractor and motorcycle rider, has argued that people should be free to decide if they want to take the risk of riding without a helmet.

Under LB 91, any motorcyclist or passenger over age 21 who has completed a basic certification course by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation would be able to ride without a helmet. Riders from out-of-state could also ride without a helmet if they have taken an equivalent course.

The bill would require riders and passengers to wear protective glasses or have a windshield on their bikes.

An amendment added to the bill Friday would make helmet law violations secondary offenses, meaning that law enforcement could only ticket riders for helmet law violations if they had been stopped for some other traffic offense.

Previous attempts to change the helmet law have been blocked by filibusters. Opponents of the proposed change include health care professionals, first responders, insurance providers and trial attorneys. They argue that helmets save lives and reduce health care costs.

