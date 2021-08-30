Partisanship expected as Nebraska lawmakers tackle math, geography puzzle of redistricting

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers will dig in Monday on a set of big, challenging math and geography problems.
The first one: Even out the populations of the state’s three congressional districts by taking 47,170 residents from the Omaha-centered 2nd District and 5,981 people from the Lincoln-based 1st District and adding that total to the already vast 3rd District.
Next, do the same for 49 state legislative districts, subtracting here, adding there and redrawing boundaries in a statewide puzzle until the districts are “as nearly equal in population as may be.”
Finally, repeat the process for six Supreme Court districts, eight University of Nebraska Board of Regents and State Board of Education districts and five Public Service Commission districts.
And complete the whole task within 30 days, with the two major political parties doing everything they can to jockey for advantage and engaged citizens on alert for political shenanigans.
“It’s going to be hard and there will be disagreements,” said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee.
She will lead the process of redrawing state political districts that is required every 10 years following the federal census.
Normally, that process would have been completed by this time of the year. But the coronavirus pandemic slowed the 2020 national headcount and delayed distribution of population data to the states. Nebraska and other states just received the official census numbers Aug. 12.
The Legislature has to complete its work by Sept. 30 so that counties, school districts and other local subdivisions have time to redraw their election districts and local election officials can make changes to voting precincts.
The committee will meet Monday to start crafting a redistricting proposal. Linehan said she wants the plan to be ready for unveiling to the public by Sept. 10. It will be introduced as legislation when the full Legislature convenes for a special session on redistricting on Sept. 13.
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, a Redistricting Committee member, said he can’t predict what may emerge from the committee. But he expects many more members of the public will be watching, given the heightened awareness of the political gamesmanship that can occur during redistricting.
State Democrats raised accusations of gerrymandering — drawing boundaries to give one party an unfair advantage in elections — in 2011 after Republican lawmakers pushed through a plan that moved the Democratic-leaning Bellevue out of the 2nd Congressional District, where it had been traditionally, and replaced it with GOP-heavy western Sarpy County.
The change came after the 2nd District gave an electoral vote to Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. Unlike nearly every other state, Nebraska awards three of its five Electoral College votes based on the winner of each congressional district.
The redrawn 2nd District remains competitive, however. It elected Democrat Brad Ashford to Congress in 2014 and gave an electoral vote to Democrat Joe Biden last year.
“I think what’s important is this entire process be transparent,” said Lathrop, a Democrat. “At the end of the day, it needs to be done right and not be a partisan undertaking.”
But both Linehan, a Republican, and Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said redistricting is heavily partisan by its nature, even in the Nebraska Legislature, where members are elected and serve without party labels. The process can determine which party is more likely to win elections.
“No matter how anyone tries to take the partisanship out of the redistricting process, there will always be partisan interest,” Kleeb said.
As the minority party, Democrats will be on the defensive. But, with 17 Democrats in the Legislature, they have the power to mount a filibuster and stop plans they oppose. It takes 33 votes in the 49-member Legislature to end a filibuster, which Republicans would not have unless they convince one or more Democrats to join them.
Party divisions have already shown up in the current committee, which has five Republican and four Democratic members. Earlier this year, members voted along party lines on adopting the guidelines to be used for redistricting.
The guidelines, which are similar to those used 10 years ago, require the new districts to be compact, contiguous and follow county lines “whenever practicable.” Districts are to be drawn, if possible, to keep cities together and preserve communities of people with similar interests.
The guidelines say new district lines should not dilute the political power of minority groups or favor any party, group or person. In addition, they are to be drawn without regard to political party registration, past voting patterns and population differences.
One critical issue this time around will be how the committee redraws the fast-growing 2nd Congressional District. Some proposals floated this summer would involve splitting Douglas County. Depending on how the county was split, it could dilute the county’s Democratic strength.
Linehan said she has heard that idea rumored and would take a look “if somebody would bring me a map that would make sense.” But she expressed doubt that the idea would get very far. Kleeb called it an “absolute no-go” for Democrats.
Another option would be to move the line dividing Sarpy County farther west. But if it moved too far, it would put Rep. Don Bacon outside of his district. Bacon lives south of Shadow Lake Towne Center, a couple of miles from the district’s eastern boundary. Though the U.S. Constitution does not require members of the House of Representatives to live within the district they represent, residing outside a district can make a candidate vulnerable to political attacks and allegations that they are out of touch with their constituents.
A second critical issue will be how the Legislature draws new legislative districts, given the loss of population in rural Nebraska and the gain in urban areas. Rural Nebraskans urged the committee earlier this year to preserve as many rural-focused districts as possible.
In 2011, lawmakers eliminated a rural district held by a term-limited senator and moved the district to the Gretna area. John Murante, a legislative aide who had worked on the redistricting and lived in the new area, won election to the newly vacant seat.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a Republican on the Redistricting Committee, said he doesn’t expect to see outright removal of a rural district again. Instead, he is hopeful that district boundaries can simply be shifted farther east to maintain as much rural area as possible.
He also argues for making full use of the population deviation, or “fudge factor,” in drawing districts. Guidelines adopted by the Legislature allow for legislative districts to have up to 5% more or 5% fewer people than the 40,030 target number. Lawmakers could maximize the number of rural lawmakers by leaving rural districts a little short and urban districts a little long.
“We’re not going to meet that one-person, one-vote requirement precisely,” Briese said. “The goal is to come up with something that is fair to everyone.”
Tackling redistricting during a special session will compress the timeline for the legislative process, especially for getting public input on the legislative proposal. Hearings in each of the congressional districts are planned for Sept. 14 and 15. But the special session structure means that lawmakers and the public will not be distracted with other issues.
Linehan said she is optimistic that there’s a good committee with good representation across the state, and said she hopes to see a process where everybody gets some of what they wanted, but not all of what they wanted.
“This is a process where we need to make sure we’re serving Nebraska well,” she said. “We may differ on what that means, but that’s my goal.”
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH