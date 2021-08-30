Partisanship expected as Nebraska lawmakers tackle math, geography puzzle of redistricting

The guidelines, which are similar to those used 10 years ago, require the new districts to be compact, contiguous and follow county lines “whenever practicable.” Districts are to be drawn, if possible, to keep cities together and preserve communities of people with similar interests.

The guidelines say new district lines should not dilute the political power of minority groups or favor any party, group or person. In addition, they are to be drawn without regard to political party registration, past voting patterns and population differences.

One critical issue this time around will be how the committee redraws the fast-growing 2nd Congressional District. Some proposals floated this summer would involve splitting Douglas County. Depending on how the county was split, it could dilute the county’s Democratic strength.

Linehan said she has heard that idea rumored and would take a look “if somebody would bring me a map that would make sense.” But she expressed doubt that the idea would get very far. Kleeb called it an “absolute no-go” for Democrats.