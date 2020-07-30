Payday lending interest cap is headed for Nebraska's ballot

“We’re serious about making a stand for our industry,” he said.

Earlier this week, Trina Thomas, the owner of Paycheck Advance, filed suit in Lancaster County District Court asking for a change in the language that would appear on the ballot.

In particular, she objected to including the term “payday lenders” in the ballot language, which was written by the Attorney General’s office. Her complaint said the slang term is not part of the proposed law and “unfairly casts the measure in a light that would prejudice the vote in favor of the initiative.”

Critics say the loans at issue often entangle borrowers in a spiral of debt, in which they cannot meet the unaffordable terms and end up paying hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees over time. They fall further behind on bills and often lose bank accounts or even end up in bankruptcy.

Last year in Nebraska, payday lenders charged an average of 387% annual interest and took in nearly $29 million in fees and penalties, according to a report from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. The average loan was $346.