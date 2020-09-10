Payday lending measure will be on November ballot after courts reject remaining challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Opponents of a measure seeking to cap loan rates for payday lenders have struck out in court across the board.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte on Wednesday dismissed a legal challenge brought by Brian Chaney of Omaha. The decision follows the dismissal of a separate case brought by Paul Bencker Sr. of Omaha. Both men have ties to the quick-cash industry.

On Thursday, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled against Trina Thomas, the owner of Paycheck Advance, who had objected to using the term "payday lender" in describing the measure on the ballot. The court said the term is known by the public and commonly used, even in the industry.

Chaney’s challenge sought to have the measure removed from the Nov. 3 ballot for lack of signatures. He offered affidavits from 188 people who said they wanted to withdraw their signatures from the petition to put the measure on the ballot. If they were removed, the petition no longer would meet the requirement to have signatures from 5% of registered voters in each of 38 counties.

Otte ruled that, under state law, the withdrawals should have been filed before the petitions are submitted for signature verification. He also questioned the credibility of the affidavits, which were identical and were signed five to eight months after people signed the petition.