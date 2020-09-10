Payday lending measure will be on November ballot after courts reject remaining challenges

LINCOLN — Opponents of a measure seeking to cap loan rates for payday lenders have struck out in court across the board.
Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte on Wednesday dismissed a legal challenge brought by Brian Chaney of Omaha. The decision follows the dismissal of a separate case brought by Paul Bencker Sr. of Omaha. Both men have ties to the quick-cash industry.
On Thursday, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled against Trina Thomas, the owner of Paycheck Advance, who had objected to using the term "payday lender" in describing the measure on the ballot. The court said the term is known by the public and commonly used, even in the industry.
Chaney’s challenge sought to have the measure removed from the Nov. 3 ballot for lack of signatures. He offered affidavits from 188 people who said they wanted to withdraw their signatures from the petition to put the measure on the ballot. If they were removed, the petition no longer would meet the requirement to have signatures from 5% of registered voters in each of 38 counties.
Otte ruled that, under state law, the withdrawals should have been filed before the petitions are submitted for signature verification. He also questioned the credibility of the affidavits, which were identical and were signed five to eight months after people signed the petition.
Bencker’s case claimed that the ballot measure contains more than one subject, in violation of the Nebraska Constitution, and that it would put payday lenders in violation of state usury laws.
The court rejected both arguments, ruling that the various parts of the ballot measure all related to the same general subject. The order said that the issue regarding usury laws could not be addressed before the election.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced last month that the proposal had enough signatures to go before voters at the general election. Supporters collected well over the 85,628 valid signatures needed to qualify.
The measure would cap payday loans at a 36% annual interest rate. Such loans, also known as cash advances, check advances or delayed deposit loans, are a type of short-term, high-cost borrowing that people use to get small amounts of immediate cash.
The lenders typically charge a 15% fee, rather than traditional interest, for a short time period. For example, a customer could write a $100 check dated two weeks into the future, and the lender would give that person $85 cash.
Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.