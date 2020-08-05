Payday loan interest cap headed for Nebraska's Nov. 3 ballot

Payday loans allow people to write checks that won’t be immediately cashed and receive small amounts of cash right away. They offer short-term, high-cost borrowing.

Payday lenders are often used by people who lack access to more traditional forms of credit, like bank lending or credit cards — or who have an expense to cover that cannot wait.

Last year in Nebraska, payday lenders, using fees for a short-term loan, charged average annual interest rates of about 387% and collected more than $29 million in fees and penalties, state records show.

The average loan amount was $346, according to a report from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance.

Lenders typically charge a 15% fee rather than traditional interest. What that means is someone who borrows $85 would write a check dated two weeks later for $100.

Groups critical of the loans say they often lock people already struggling with debt into vicious cycles of higher-interest debt where people borrow money at higher rates to cover what they owe.