LINCOLN — The latest effort to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit cleared a major hurdle Friday when it passed the first round of debate in the Legislature.

Lawmakers passed Legislative Bill 77 in a 36-12 vote after eight hours of grueling debate that spanned the course of three days. LB 77, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Brewer said the advancement was a "weight off his shoulders," having worked for more than five years to pass such a measure.

"I kind of had a feeling that this might be the year," Brewer said.

Measures like LB 77 are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

The bill has to pass two more rounds of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to be signed into law. Passing the first round doesn't necessarily mean the bill is in the clear. Brewer's previous attempt to pass similar legislation last year was killed in the second round of debate after an amendment to gain the support of local law enforcement fell through.

LB 77 was the subject of an hours-long public hearing in January before it went to the floor. Many of the same arguments presented during the hearing also popped up on both sides of the Legislature's debate, and persisted through all three days.

Supporters argued the bill would protect Nebraskans' Second Amendment rights and help law-abiding citizens defend themselves. Opponents, largely led by Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, countered the bill would make Nebraska more dangerous, and that training is a necessary step to responsible gun ownership.

Much of the debate also focused on an amendment Brewer introduced that he said swayed the opinion of several law enforcement organizations. He said the amendment gained the support of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Officers’ Association of Nebraska, and changed the Omaha police union’s position to neutral on the bill.

Brewer said passage of the amendment in the first round of debate was important for ensuring success in the remaining rounds of debate. He said a vote on the amendment to last year's bill being pushed to the second round ultimately contributed to its failure.

Under the amendment, an individual would receive an added misdemeanor charge if they carry a firearm while committing certain “dangerous misdemeanors,” including domestic assault, shoplifting or stalking. It would also be a felony upon the third offense of an individual failing to notify a law enforcement official that they are carrying a weapon.

The amendment was not enough to change the minds of Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who remain opposed to LB 77, along with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a majority of Omaha City Council members. City Council President Pete Festersen said the bill would require the city to repeal some of its gun ordinances that he said limited gun violence.

"I don't think it's a positive for public safety," Festersen said.

LB 77's advancement Friday was bolstered by the support of several Democrat lawmakers, including Sens. Justin Wayne, Terrell McKinney, Anna Wishart and Mike McDonnell, who contributed to the 36 votes that passed a filibuster-ending cloture motion before the 36-12 vote to officially advance the bill.

However, that support may not hold through upcoming rounds of debate. Wayne said he supports the original LB 77, but he does not support the amendment that passed, and he didn't know if he will continue to support the bill in future rounds because of it. Wayne voted against adoption of the amendment.

"This is a tough issue for me," he said.

Wayne said he liked that LB 77 would remove a tool police use to discriminate against people of color, by adding on charges if they are found carrying concealed weapons without a permit. For similar reasons, he said he didn't like the additional charges the amendment included with the bill.

Brewer said he's open to making further changes to address Wayne's concerns, but he is also wary of "monkeying around" with the language out of fear that too many edits may lose the support of other lawmakers.

