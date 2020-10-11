Personal experiences, bipartisan efforts have shaped Don Bacon's career in Washington

WASHINGTON — After having two children early in their marriage, Don and Angie Bacon prayed about how to expand their family further and decided to become foster parents.
They ultimately adopted a brother and sister pair, ages 9 and 8.
“It’s been a tremendous blessing,” Bacon said. “There were some challenging times, but in the end, they’ve both turned out to be outstanding adults.”
It’s one area where Omaha’s Republican congressman has leaned on personal experience to inform his legislating as he co-chairs a congressional foster care caucus.
That group focuses on issues such as helping kids who age out of the system.
“A lot of these young folks don’t have somebody to fall back on,” Bacon said. “The No. 1 homeless population in their 20s and 30s is foster kids that transitioned out.”
The foster care caucus is one of five bipartisan groups Bacon helps lead in Congress. His willingness to work on particular bills with Democrats earned him a Georgetown University ranking as the 31st most bipartisan out of 435 House members.
That ranking reflect how often members sponsor legislation with colleagues across the aisle but doesn’t necessarily capture how often they break ranks with their party on major issues.
Bacon has been a largely reliable vote for House Republican leadership and President Donald Trump. He voted with Trump 92% of the time this session, according to FiveThirtyEight.
That alignment with Trump now has him fighting for his political life, with Roll Call giving him the dubious distinction of the most vulnerable incumbent in the country. He’s facing Democratic challenger Kara Eastman.
Nebraska’s 2nd District includes many of the suburban independent and centrist Republican voters who have soured on Trump and the party along with him.
That means that Bacon needs to win over those in the middle who are skeptical of Trump while being careful not to offend the president’s die-hard supporters too much.
Bacon often chides Trump for his choice of words or tone but pairs that criticism with shots at House Democratic leadership.
The president recently declared on Twitter that he was shutting down negotiations over another round of stimulus relief. Bacon tweeted that he considered that decision a “shame.”
Eastman jumped on that phrasing.
“ ‘It’s a shame’??? This is going to kill our economy,” Eastman wrote. “Remember, Bacon said It was an ‘easy choice’ to endorse Trump.”
Eastman has gone after Bacon during debates, saying his claims of bipartisanship run counter to his voting record and his refusal to condemn Trump at times — such as the president avoiding a forceful condemnation of white supremacy on the debate stage.
In an interview, Bacon suggested that his penchant for voting the party line reflects that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., brings such partisan bills to the floor that he has no choice but to oppose them.
Bacon also said he ran — and has been elected twice — while making it clear that he’s conservative.
“I’m going to live up to my promises,” he said. “I’ve done what I promised to do.”
Bacon said his approach has paid dividends. On the national level, he said Republican policies made the U.S. a net energy exporter and produced the country’s best economy in 50 years before the pandemic hit.
He also said he’s successfully advocated for improving military readiness and secured money for Nebraska’s universities and its military facilities such as Offutt Air Force Base. Bacon cited 11 bills he sponsored that were passed into law, mostly as part of the annual defense legislation.
He is part of the Problem Solvers caucus, a bipartisan group that recently made headlines by offering its own pandemic relief bill.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., also a member of that group, described Bacon as an approachable colleague always willing to talk through a legislative proposal. She said they have partnered on a bill to protect firefighters diagnosed with service-connected ailments and a climate change measure focused on creating carbon markets that can provide a new revenue stream to farmers.
“There are members of Congress on both sides of the aisle who have the intention and the desire to find common ground where it exists and to work on pieces of legislation together where they can,” she said. “Personally that, I think, is the best measure of someone’s intent in how they are working to govern.”
Bacon has touted his emphasis on civility even as he and his supporters frequently taunt Eastman on social media as a “radical socialist” and he has retweeted others deriding her as “Comrade Kara.”
During a recent debate, Eastman pointed to a slew of negative attack ads against her.
“It is time for this to stop,” she said. “We need to bring people together right now, during this pandemic more than ever.”
Bacon said he’s engaged in a fierce contest in which he needs to highlight his opponent’s policy positions.
“I don’t really like the contact sport of this, but it is a contact sport,” he said.
The most defining issue of the election could well be the ongoing pandemic.
Asked about the administration’s response, Bacon said the whole world is struggling and pointed to early estimates that American deaths could range from 200,000 to 1.7 million.
He noted that the current total is on the low end of those estimates, while also saying that every death is heartbreaking.
Eastman criticized Bacon for opposing Democratic proposals for additional relief. He said he can’t vote for objectionable and expensive provisions that are unrelated to the pandemic.
Instead, he has promoted the Problem Solvers proposal.
Bacon described his priorities for the next two years as defeating the virus, revitalizing the economy and pushing for federal money to support a multibillion-dollar, all-hazard response facility known as the The NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“It’s huge for Omaha, it’s huge for future pandemics and UNMC is a big part of our community, and I just see that’s the area where we can make some of the biggest impacts for our city,” he said.
Mike McDonnell is the president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, which is neutral in the race. He said Bacon has reached out to labor unions with questions ahead of votes on various proposals involving safety and benefits.
“Before he makes a decision, he wants to have all of the facts and make sure that he understands how this affects working families,” McDonnell said. “He’s really tried to educate himself on anything that has to do with labor.”
Bacon was first elected to the seat by defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. Brad Ashford in 2016. Ashford tried for a rematch with Bacon but lost in the 2018 primary to Eastman.
Ashford’s wife ran in 2020 and also lost in the primary to Eastman. Ashford endorsed Eastman in 2018 but opted to endorse Bacon this time around.
He gave Bacon credit for telling House GOP leaders to let his legislation for a new Omaha VA facility go through even as Republican leadership warned him to take the credit.
Ashford called Bacon a “loyal Republican” but said his friends who are still in Congress tell him that Bacon does a good job reaching across the aisle.
Eastman has hammered Bacon for his approach to health care policy and his “hell yes” votes in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act. Scrapping the ACA would mean millions of people losing their health insurance, Eastman says, and endanger those with preexisting conditions — which now include millions of Americans who have contracted COVID-19.
Bacon said he now wants to build on the current system while preserving private, employer-provided health insurance. He said his votes have been to foster innovation and find alternative ways to protect those with preexisting conditions. His views have been influenced by losing his sister Beth, who died from cancer at age 39.
“It was the most devastating thing to happen to our family,” he said. “Thirty-nine years old. She was the star of our family.”
His sister depended on employer-provided health insurance, as most Americans do, Bacon said.
“There’s different ways to do it, but in the end, we’ve all had tragedies in our families,” he said. “The ability to have affordable health care is very important.”
