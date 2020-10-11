Personal experiences, bipartisan efforts have shaped Don Bacon's career in Washington

“Before he makes a decision, he wants to have all of the facts and make sure that he understands how this affects working families,” McDonnell said. “He’s really tried to educate himself on anything that has to do with labor.”

Bacon was first elected to the seat by defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. Brad Ashford in 2016. Ashford tried for a rematch with Bacon but lost in the 2018 primary to Eastman.

Ashford’s wife ran in 2020 and also lost in the primary to Eastman. Ashford endorsed Eastman in 2018 but opted to endorse Bacon this time around.

He gave Bacon credit for telling House GOP leaders to let his legislation for a new Omaha VA facility go through even as Republican leadership warned him to take the credit.

Ashford called Bacon a “loyal Republican” but said his friends who are still in Congress tell him that Bacon does a good job reaching across the aisle.

Eastman has hammered Bacon for his approach to health care policy and his “hell yes” votes in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act. Scrapping the ACA would mean millions of people losing their health insurance, Eastman says, and endanger those with preexisting conditions — which now include millions of Americans who have contracted COVID-19.