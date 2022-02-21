Petition drives for voter ID, medical marijuana, minimum wage bringing in signatures — and money

From legalizing medical cannabis to requiring an ID to vote to raising the minimum wage, backers of statewide petition efforts are up against a July deadline to gather tens of thousands of signatures to get their initiatives before Nebraska voters.

And one of the committees collecting signatures is working with substantially deeper pockets than the others: Citizens for Voter ID, which supports amending the state constitution to require valid photo identification before voters cast their ballot.

As first reported by News Channel Nebraska, that group had gotten nearly all its money from Marlene Ricketts, mother of Gov. Pete Ricketts, as of the end of January.

According to financial reports, Marlene Ricketts made a $376,000 donation last July. The same month, former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub donated $1,000. The group hadn’t reported any other donations, cash or otherwise.

Almost all of the roughly $271,000 the committee had spent went to national Republican political consulting firm Axiom Strategies and Vanguard Field Strategies, a grassroots arm of Axiom.

According to State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, one of the petition’s sponsors, Axiom is leading coordinating efforts and Vanguard is doing the on-the-ground work. The group’s cash balance at the end of January was about $106,000.

Slama pushed back against the idea that the group’s biggest donor is driving the effort, saying volunteers are on the ground and some grassroots donors have given below the reporting threshold.

“It definitely is a team effort,” she said. After this legislative session wraps up, Slama said she’ll be leading a statewide tour to gather signatures.

But there’s another committee organized that’d like to thwart that initiative: Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections.

It’s not working with the funding of its nemesis — as of the end of January, it hadn’t received any cash donations. But, it had attracted about $66,000 in in-kind contributions.

“In terms of it being a grassroots campaign, we truly are one, for sure, at this point. And you can’t really say that about the other guy,” said John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, one of the organizations behind the opposition committee.

Cartier said they’ve been focused on building up a coalition of supporters — he shared a lengthy list of organizations with The World-Herald — but soon plan to start volunteer phone-banking across the state to persuade people against voter ID.

The biggest in-kind contribution to the group, about $55,000, came from ACLU of Nebraska, for a public opinion poll in October. Cartier said that included polling on voter ID and some effective talking points. He declined to share specific findings of the research but said it was informative.

“Essentially what we’re dealing with is a billionaire trying to fundamentally change how our elections are ran,” he said, referring to Ricketts.

While Citizens for Voter ID has been the most well-funded ballot question committee, Raise the Wage Nebraska ended January with the highest cash balance.

The group is gathering signatures for a petition that would put an incremental minimum wage increase on ballots. If voters approved it, state law would change to raise the minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026, upping it by $1.50 a year. After that, the state’s minimum wage would be adjusted each year for cost-of-living increases.

As of the end of January, the group had reported receiving about $158,000 in cash and spent about $29,000, leaving it with a cash balance of about $129,000. It had also received about $91,000 in in-kind contributions.

It was mostly bankrolled by the 501c4 affiliate of Nebraska Appleseed, which gave $148,000. The Nebraska State AFL-CIO and ACLU of Nebraska also donated $5,000 each.

Its in-kind contributions have come mostly from organizations that support the effort, including Nebraska Appleseed, ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Voices for Nebraska and YWCA Lincoln. In addition to in-kind contributions — staff time, email consulting, a website domain and other help — the committee has spent cash on printing, paying people to circulate petitions and compliance consulting.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which hopes to get a pair of questions on the ballot this November, has also raised money from supporters this cycle.

The effort is an encore of an initiative the same group tried to get on the November 2020 ballot. Despite surpassing the required number of signatures, it was disqualified by the State Supreme Court for containing more than one subject.

This time around, after seeking advice from experts, the group hopes to avoid a similar fate. One initiative would focus on patient and caregiver protections, and the other on regulations.

As of the end of January, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had received about $68,000 in cash and spent about $38,000, leaving it with a cash balance of about $30,000. It had also received over $22,000 in in-kind donations.

About $13,000 of its cash came from individuals who’ve given $250 or less per calendar year. Several other individuals pitched in with donations above $250, including Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who’s co-sponsoring the petitions and gave $1,000.

The group received a $21,000 transfer from the previous campaign’s committee and $25,000 from a company called Agmed based in Elkhorn. Its roughly $22,000 in in-kind contributions have come from the Marijuana Policy Project in Washington, D.C., which offered staff time as well as legal research through Omaha law firm Fraser Stryker.

The Marijuana Policy Project also donated about $2,600 in cash.

No formal committee has registered in opposition to the medical cannabis ballot initiatives. However, campaign coordinator Crista Eggers pointed out there’s certainly opposition, and third-party groups such as SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana) Nebraska, which opposes legalization, have run ads.

“We’re a grassroots campaign,” Eggers said. “Our donors are people all over the state, all over the country who want to see a medical cannabis program started in this state, truly, to help people. That’s who our donors are.”

Among its expenses, the committee has spent its cash on a texting program, postage and mailing, printing petitions, and paying a coordinator and signature gatherers.

Representatives of the three committees in support of ballot questions all sounded positive about their chances of hitting their mark by the July 7 deadline, but none would share how many signatures they’ve gathered so far.

Petitions for initiatives that would change state law have to collect valid signatures from 7% of registered voters. There’s a higher, 10% threshold for those that would change the state constitution.

Based on the most recent voter registration numbers, that would equate to roughly 87,000 signatures for the minimum wage and medical marijuana efforts and 124,000 for the voter ID effort.

Both types also have to get signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, there are 16 petitions total in circulation now. Committees that support or oppose those causes only have to register and file financial reports if they receive or spend at least $5,000 in a calendar year.

<&rule>

