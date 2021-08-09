Petition effort launched in Nebraska to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026

A petition drive was announced Monday that would let Nebraska voters decide whether the state's minimum wage should incrementally increase from $9 to $15 an hour by 2026.
Raise the Wage Nebraska, comprised of a long list of organizations and two Democrats in the Nebraska Legislature, launched the effort to get the issue on the ballot in 2022.
Gradually increasing the minimum wage in Nebraska, they argue, will help middle- and working-class people and start to close racial and gender pay gaps.
“The context in which all of that sits is an economic reality where things are getting much more expensive, and wages are staying stagnant," said Ken Smith, Nebraska Appleseed’s economic justice director. "The cost of housing and childcare and food are all going up, but people aren’t taking home any more money than they were in years past.”
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn’t increased in more than a decade. Thirty states and Washington, D.C., have minimum wages higher than that — including Nebraska.
Nebraska's is higher because voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot initiative in 2014. After that measure passed, the state's minimum wage increased from $7.25 an hour to $8 an hour in 2015, then to $9 an hour in 2016, where it stands today.
“Nebraskans have previously made their voices heard on this issue and voted to increase the minimum wage when the Legislature wouldn’t," Smith said. "And I think that’s where we find ourselves again today.”
Under the ballot language provided by Nebraska Appleseed, state law would be amended so that the minimum wage would bump up by $1.50 each year, starting in 2023.
It would rise from $9 an hour to:
- $10.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023;
- $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024;
- $13.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2025; and
- $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026.
After that, the minimum wage would be adjusted each year to account for cost-of-living increases. That indexing is key to making this a lasting change, Smith said. Prices will continue to go up, he said, and paying for basic needs will continue to be expensive — so, it only makes sense to ensure incremental wage changes reflect that in order to get Nebraskans closer to a living wage.
“If not for that provision, we would probably be back here in 2027, saying we need to maybe go to $20 an hour," Smith said. "And, every five or 10 years after that, we’d have to come back and do the same."
Smith expects some pushback similar to opponents' arguments ahead of the 2014 initiative's passage. People will argue that the change would have an adverse impact on businesses, he said. This time, he also expects that opposition will be premised on the fact that the state is trying to recover from economic fallout caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But Smith said wages aren't high enough now for families to get through this sort of economic downturn — so the pandemic has underscored the importance of raising the minimum wage.
“This is a long-term, incremental policy change, and it’s intentionally designed in that way to help alleviate the burden on businesses," Smith said.
Without explicitly addressing the initiative petition drive, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed support for a uniform federal standard.
"The NE Chamber has opposed creating a patchwork quilt of state minimum wage rules in the 50 states, and supports a uniform federal standard," chamber president Bryan Slone said in a statement issued Monday. "Coming out of the pandemic, the labor-short economy has already pushed hourly wage rates much higher, so it is not clear whether this effort would have much of a practical impact. Right now, we all need to be focused on connecting people to the thousands of tremendous job opportunities in our state and helping provide skills, experience and training to enhance the economic opportunities of all Nebraskans.”
The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office acknowledged that an initiative petition was filed Monday. Under state law, the proposed measure will remain confidential until its language is reviewed by a state office that drafts legislation. Five days after the sponsor, Raise the Wage Nebraska, receives the review, the language will become public.
To qualify for the ballot, Raise the Wage Nebraska will need to gather valid signatures from 7% of registered voters in the state. If the deadline were this week, that would be about 87,000 people. They also have to collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties.
The deadline will fall sometime in July 2022, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
In addition to Nebraska Appleseed, groups behind the initiative include ACLU of Nebraska, Holland Children's Movement, The Arc of Nebraska Heartland Worker Center, NAACP Lincoln Branch, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Nebraska State AFL-CIO, No More Empty Pots, OutNebraska, Planned Parenthood, Advocates of Nebraska, Power of People Omaha — Political Action Committee, Rabble Mill, South of Downtown Community Development Organization, Together, Voices for Children in Nebraska, and YWCA Lincoln.
State Sens. Megan Hunt and Terrell McKinney, both of Omaha, are co-sponsors of the initiative. Both introduced bills related to the minimum wage earlier this year, neither of which made it out of the Business and Labor Committee.
McKinney's bill would have increased the minimum wage by a dollar a year until it reached $20 an hour in 2032. McKinney said the legislative process can take time, especially on this issue, and that putting it in the hands of voters may be a better avenue.
“In order for all Nebraskans to live the good life, we have to make sure they can make a livable wage to live a good life," McKinney said on Monday.
For workers who get tips, such as wait staff and hotel bellhops, employers in Nebraska are only required to pay a minimum of $2.13 an hour, plus whatever gratuities they receive, as long as the total tops the $9 minimum hourly rate. Hunt's bill would have taken that stipulation out of the statute.
The effort launched Monday doesn't specifically address the tipped minimum wage rate, Smith said, but by default would entitle those workers to same increases in their minimum hourly rates.
According to data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank that supports minimum wage increases, 25 states and Washington, D.C., have increased their minimum wage in the last year. In addition, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have automatic adjustments each year to account for increases in prices.
Nationally, nearly a third of African Americans and a quarter of Latinos would get a raise if the federal minimum wage was $15, according to a fact sheet from the institute and National Employment Law Project. African Americans and Latinos are paid 10–15% less than White workers with the same characteristics, according to the fact sheet, and the majority of workers who would benefit from a federal $15 minimum wage are adult women.
Other petitions in circulation for Nebraska's 2022 election include one to require valid photo identification to vote in Nebraska.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana also filed a petition to allow cannabis for medical purposes but plans to replace it with a pair of initiatives based on concerns from the Nebraska Supreme Court that took its last effort off the 2020 ballot.