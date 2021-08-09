Petition effort launched in Nebraska to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026

“Nebraskans have previously made their voices heard on this issue and voted to increase the minimum wage when the Legislature wouldn’t," Smith said. "And I think that’s where we find ourselves again today.”

Under the ballot language provided by Nebraska Appleseed, state law would be amended so that the minimum wage would bump up by $1.50 each year, starting in 2023.

It would rise from $9 an hour to:

$10.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023;

$12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024;

$13.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2025; and

$15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026.

After that, the minimum wage would be adjusted each year to account for cost-of-living increases. That indexing is key to making this a lasting change, Smith said. Prices will continue to go up, he said, and paying for basic needs will continue to be expensive — so, it only makes sense to ensure incremental wage changes reflect that in order to get Nebraskans closer to a living wage.

“If not for that provision, we would probably be back here in 2027, saying we need to maybe go to $20 an hour," Smith said. "And, every five or 10 years after that, we’d have to come back and do the same."