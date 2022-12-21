Pillen agrees to give 22% raises to Nebraska state troopers

LINCOLN — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he has reached a contract agreement with the Nebraska state troopers' union that includes the largest raises in two decades.

The contract, which has been ratified by the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council, covers the two budget years starting July 1 next year. The raises will take effect on that date.

Pillen said the patrol agreement reflects his dedication to law and order. He said the Nebraska State Patrol is a key part of that effort.

"This new contract is part of my commitment to ensure law enforcement has the necessary tools, funding and manpower needed to protect our communities," he said. "I will continue to look for more opportunities to back law enforcement and invest in our justice system."

Dan Fiala, president of SLEBC and the State Troopers Association, called the agreement an "historic deal" that should help fill trooper vacancies.

"Now we just need to get the welcome mat out to bring new people into the patrol," he said.

Under the contract, troopers, sergeants and investigators with the patrol will get 22.1% pay increases in the first year, along with their normal step increases. Those employees will get a 5% increase in the second year of the contract. Starting pay will jump to $30 an hour, up $5.43 from current levels.

Gary Young, an attorney representing SLEBC, said the new pay rate should make jobs with the State Patrol more competitive with other law enforcement agencies around the state. He said starting wages would then rank among the top five in the state, instead of 20th.

He said the patrol's comparatively low wages contributed to serious staffing problems in the last two years.

As of July, the patrol paid about $6 an hour less than what new police officers were getting in Lincoln and Papillion and $5 an hour less than the pay for new Omaha police officers. However, state officials said trooper salaries were in line with their counterparts in other states.

"We're hoping it helps with staffing," Young said of the new contract. "(Gov.-elect) Pillen made it clear he wanted to make a run at fixing this problem."

The contract also provides enhanced pay for troopers with special assignments, as well as incentives to get training for specialized duties.

Two other employee groups represented by SLEBC — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers and State Fire Marshal's office deputies — will get 5% increases each year, Young said.

The announcement comes less than a week after members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, the state's largest employee union, expressed frustration with the pace of their negotiations with the incoming administration. They said their top priority was to get wage increases that "beat inflation."

Nebraska renegotiates its labor contracts every two years, with the length matching the state's two-year budget period. Dec. 31 is the deadline for the state to reach agreement.

