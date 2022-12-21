 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen agrees to give raises to Nebraska state troopers

LINCOLN — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he has reached a contract agreement with the Nebraska state troopers' union that includes the largest raises in two decades.

The agreement with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council covers the two budget years starting July 1 next year. The raises will take effect on that date. 

Pillen said the agreement reflects his dedication to law and order. He said the Nebraska State Patrol is a key part of that effort. 

"This new contract is part of my commitment to ensure law enforcement has the necessary tools, funding and manpower needed to protect our communities," he said. "I will continue to look for more opportunities to back law enforcement and invest in our justice system."

The SLEBC contract covers troopers, sergeants and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as conservation officers working for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and deputies in the State Fire Marshal's office. 

The announcement comes less than a week after members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, the state's largest employee union, expressed frustration with the pace of their negotiations with the incoming administration. They said their top priority was to get wage increases that "beat inflation."

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

