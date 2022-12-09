Pillen announces nationwide search for new corrections director

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Friday announced a nationwide search to select a new director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He also continued his trend of retaining most of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ cabinet members.

Pillen will retain Don Arp as the director of Nebraska’s Crime Commission and Ed Toner as the state’s chief information officer, according to a press release. He has five more department heads to name before he takes office Jan. 5. So far, all but one of his picks have been Ricketts appointees.

Arp was appointed to lead Nebraska’s Crime Commission in 2019. He previously served in the state’s Center of Operational Excellence and then for the Division of Children and Family Services at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Toner has been Nebraska’s chief information officer since 2015. Previously, he served as the director of IT global operations at First Data in Omaha.

Pillen also announced that Ford Webb Associates, a national executive search firm based in Massachusetts, will assist in a national search for a new director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The head of the company, Ted Ford Webb, has recruited more than 100 cabinet members for 52 governors, according to the press release.

“This search firm has a long track record of finding the best candidates for agency directors nationally and in Nebraska,” Pillen said.

Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue as interim director until a permanent director is appointed.