LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen appointed former attorney Carolyn Bosn Thursday to replace Lincoln senator Suzanne Geist in the District 25 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Geist announced her plans to step down from the Legislature Wednesday in order to focus more on the Lincoln mayoral race, where she is facing off against incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Geist's resignation takes effect tonight at midnight, and Bosn will take office by the time the Legislature reconvenes on Tuesday.

Bosn currently serves as an adjunct professor for the University of Nebraska College of Law. She has worked in county government, including serving as deputy Lancaster County attorney.

Pillen said at a press conference Thursday that his family and Bosn's family have known each other for generations.

"I've known Carolyn since she was younger than (Bosn's daughter)," Pillen said.

Pillen said Bosn has the right experience and personality to serve in the Legislature. He described her as tough, smart and with a heart "pure as gold."

Pillen scheduled his announcement of Geist's replacement less than two hours after Geist announced her resignation, spurring criticism that he was not following a traditional application process. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said Pillen was "disrespectful" to the people in District 25.

"It is cronyism at its worst," Cavanaugh said Thursday.

But Pillen said he's been considering candidates for Geist's replacement as soon as she announced her bid for mayor last fall — even before Pillen won his race for Nebraska governor. He said he interviewed two applicants for the seat.

Bosn's appointment comes as several controversial bills are in play this session. Geist has supported several measures that have struggled in the past to find the votes to end opposing filibusters, including a bill allowing residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and a bill increasing restrictions on abortion.

Another bill that has held up progress on other legislation this year is LB 574, which would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. The bill got just enough votes to end a filibuster against it during the first round of debate, with Geist providing one of those crucial votes.

Bosn didn't volunteer much about her policy views at the Thursday press conference, other than to say she prioritized law enforcement and public safety. When asked, however, she said she supported LB 574 and LB 626, the bill that would restrict abortion.

Bosn also praised Geist's work in the Legislature.

"I recognize I have big shoes to fill," Bosn said.

