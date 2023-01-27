 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen appoints Christian Mirch to Nebraska Public Service Commission

  Updated
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he was appointing Christian Mirch to serve as the District 2 Commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission, representing Douglas County. 

Christian Mirch for Legislature 2022

Mirch

The position was previously held by Crystal Rhoades who was elected last fall to serve as clerk of the Douglas County District Court, according to a state press release. The state Public Service Commission oversees regulation of utility services. 

Last year, Mirch was the main GOP opponent facing Democrat State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha in her bid to be re-elected to serve Legislative District 6. Cavanaugh defeated Mirch in the November election by more than 11 percentage points. 

Mirch's campaign was endorsed by several prominent Nebraska Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, along with former governors Pete Ricketts, Dave Heineman and Kay Orr. 

Mirch is an attorney and a police officer for a rural community just outside Omaha. He previously worked in the Omaha Police Department for 10 years.

"Christian understands the importance of infrastructure for the future of Nebraska,” Pillen said in the press release. "He will work hard to update our infrastructure so that Nebraska can continue to compete and grow in the 21st century.”

ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer

