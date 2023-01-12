Pillen appoints former Gov. Pete Ricketts to U.S. Senate

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen confirmed widespread expectations Thursday when he announced former Gov. Pete Ricketts is his pick to fill Nebraska's vacancy in the U.S. Senate.

Ricketts will replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who officially resigned Sunday to become the next president of the University of Florida. Ricketts is expected to be sworn in at the end of the month.

Ricketts is Pillen's predecessor, serving as Nebraska's governor for eight years up until last week, when Pillen was sworn in. Before he left office, Ricketts announced he was applying for the position. Ricketts previously sought a Senate seat in 2006, but was defeated by the incumbent, Democrat Ben Nelson.

Pillen said Thursday that 111 people applied for the role and he interviewed nine candidates. But he said the choice was “obvious.”

Even before Ricketts announced he was applying, there were murmurs that he was Pillen's top candidate. After Ricketts' announcement, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon seemed to confirm the rumors on Twitter.

“We look forward to hazing the junior member of the delegation,” Bacon wrote in a since-deleted tweet referencing Ricketts.

Ricketts was a massive supporter of Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, adding credibility to Pillen's bid both through name recognition and financial support. Ricketts donated $100,000 directly to Pillen's campaign, and he and his family gave more than $1.4 million to the political action committee Conservative Nebraska, which ran attack ads against Pillen's top opponents in the Republican primary election.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said in a tweet Wednesday that Pillen choosing Ricketts was evidence of a "blatant pay to play scheme." However, Pillen has repeatedly denied that his selection was pre-determined, and claimed Ricketts' support for his campaign did not play a role in the appointment.

"Anybody that makes accusations that somebody invested in a campaign, and thinks there’s a direct correlation there, doesn’t understand that — if somebody writes and helps a candidate and expects something in return, I think they go to jail over that," Pillen said in a World-Herald interview in December.

Despite multiple news media requests, including from The World-Herald, Pillen refused to release the full list of applicants for the role prior to Thursday's announcement.