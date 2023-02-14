Gov. Jim Pillen has tapped a private practice physician from Lincoln to serve as Nebraska's next chief medical officer.

Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose and throat physician and surgeon, has been in practice more than 35 years, Pillen said in announcing his choice Tuesday.

Tesmer will replace Dr. Gary Anthone, who left the post earlier this year when former Gov. Pete Ricketts' term expired. Ricketts appointed Anthone to the job just months before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools, bars and restaurants. The pandemic at times threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

Tesmer, who currently operates Tesmer ENT, said he looks forward to working with Pillen and Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of this great state," he said in a statement.

Before starting his own practice, Tesmer was a physician with CHI's Physician Network/ENT Nebraska. He earned a bachelor's degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He also completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in otolaryngology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology.

Tesmer starts his new post March 27.

