Pillen backs flat income tax rate, immediate end to Social Security taxes

LINCOLN — Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated immediately under a legislative package unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Jim Pillen.

The proposals also include an end to property tax support for community colleges, changes in how farm and ranch land is valued and tax credits for private school scholarship donations.

Pillen called the package "transformative change" that would ease property and income taxes and help Nebraska compete with other states for businesses and people.

"These are going to be historic," he said. "It's about our kids and it's about taxes and it's the things that all of us Nebraskans agree on."

Pillen said the proposals would be the largest tax cuts in Nebraska's history and would improve the state's standing in the Tax Foundation rankings of state income taxes. Those rankings compare states on how much they tax their top income earners.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha will introduced a bill to reduce the top individual and corporate income tax rates to 3.99% by 2027. The rate would match the income tax cuts that Iowa is making. The proposal would provide an estimated $720 million worth of tax cuts over five years.

Pillen said the intention is to have a flat income tax for all Nebraskans. Currently, people who are in the state's lowest tax brackets pay a lower rate. Pillen's chief of staff, Kenny Zoeller, and Linehan said the governor and Legislature will figure out how to handle those brackets. Linehan promised there would be "no tax increases" on those taxpayers.

Sens. Bran von Gillern and Kathleen Kauth of Omaha would introduce bills to eliminate the phase-in period for the elimination of income taxes on Social Security taxes and the reduction of the top income tax rates on individual and corporate taxes.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil plans a bill to replace community college property taxes with state funds, which would be capped at 3.5% annual increases. The bill would amount to $250 million worth of property tax cuts, based on 2021 taxes.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston has a bill to change how agricultural land is assessed for property taxes. Instead of being based on sale prices of land, the valuations would be based on the land's potential for generating income. The bill also would cap valuation increases at 3.5% annually.

Linehan's second measure would provide income tax credits to people who donate to organizations that offer scholarships to private and parochial school students. The scholarships would have to go first to students in poverty, military children, students who are bullied and special education students.