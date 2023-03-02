LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order Thursday banning state broadband grants from going to any contractor using telecommunications equipment and services produced by several Chinese companies.

The order specifically bans equipment and services from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology, along with their subsidiaries and affiliates.

All are on the Federal Communications Commission list of companies considered a risk to national security. The companies have been accused of making equipment capable of cyber-espionage, including economic and industrial espionage, and of having ties to the Chinese government.

"This executive order will keep the Chinese Communist Party from using technology to infiltrate and influence our state's infrastructure," Pillen said. "I will continue to find opportunities to improve Nebraska's infrastructure and technology grid while remaining vigilant in protecting our state's security."

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have raised concerns about equipment made by Huawei and other companies and have taken actions to restrict the companies. In 2019, the FCC designated the companies as national security threats and, in November, the FCC adopted new rules banning the sale of some equipment.

In August 2020, then-Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a ban on the use of the popular TikTok app on all state electronic devices. He also cited security concerns about the social media giant, which is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance.

Pillen's action comes as lawmakers are considering a bill to prohibit telecom companies from getting state Universal Service Fund money if they use equipment made by companies on the FCC list in their Nebraska networks.

Legislative Bill 63, introduced by State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would institute the ban in 2025. Bostar said the delay would give Nebraska networks time to replace existing equipment. The bill also would ease the process of getting permits for the replacement. State Universal Service Fund dollars are provided to telecom companies for maintaining their networks.

Bostar said Thursday that he appreciated the governor's action and looked forward to working with him to get LB 63 passed. The bill already has backing from U.S. Rep. Mike Flood and State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln.

"His executive order is an important component of the broader effort to protect Nebraskans from foreign sabotage and espionage," Bostar said.

At a hearing, Bostar said the only company he knows to be using Huawei equipment is Viaero Wireless, which has networks in western Nebraska. He said the FCC began a program two years ago to help reimburse companies for replacing Huawei equipment, although the program does not have enough money for the replacement requests filed so far.

Nebraska is in the midst of a major push to expand broadband services to all residents of the state, using hundreds of millions in federal and state funding.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session