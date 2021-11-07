Pillen businesses returned bulk of $7 million in pandemic loans

“Like livestock producers across the country, Pillen Family Farms suddenly faced not only the challenge of keeping employees on the job without normal revenues, but also the ongoing costs of caring for animals that couldn’t be sold (including feed, water, veterinary care, and utility costs),” she said in an email.

“The Trump administration’s support enabled farmers and ranchers to weather the massive market disruptions caused by COVID-19 and continue to produce America’s food supply, and we’re grateful,” she said.

Other candidates seeking the governor’s seat in 2022 declined to comment on Pillen’s use of the PPP loans, including GOP contenders Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom and Democratic candidate Carol Blood.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state had encouraged Nebraskans to apply for the loans if they were eligible.

“Every business was doing everything they could do to meet the challenges of the moment,” he said. “Just like everyone else, the Pillens were entitled to apply for this help. I applaud them for going above and beyond and repaying a large portion of their PPP, even when most of these loans are forgiven.”