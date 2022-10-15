Pillen continued to outraise Blood in Nebraska governor's race

The latest campaign finance reports contain both good and bad news for State Sen. Carol Blood, the Democratic nominee for Nebraska governor.

The good: Her fundraising surged in the months following the May 10 primary, with more money flowing in during a four-month span than was raised since the start of her campaign in 2021.

The bad: Republican nominee Jim Pillen brought in more than four times the amount Blood raised during the same period.

The numbers reflect a reality in the gubernatorial race that has held true since the start. In short, the Republican camp has a lot more cash to work with.

Blood, a state lawmaker from Bellevue, reported just under $262,000 in contributions between June 15 and Oct. 4. Before that reporting period, she had raised nearly $189,000 in cash for her gubernatorial campaign, which launched in September 2021. In total, Blood has raised roughly $451,000 in cash.

The jump in fundraising translated to increased spending during the reporting period, with Blood shelling out nearly $229,000. She ended the period with just under $75,000 cash on hand.

Pillen, a hog producer from Columbus who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, reported $1.16 million in cash contributions during the period ending Oct. 4. That brings his campaign total, excluding in-kind contributions, to $10.5 million.

He spent nearly $931,000 during the reporting period, and ended it with a little over $606,000 cash on hand. That is roughly eight times the amount of money Blood’s campaign has heading into the final month before the Nov. 8 election.

Pillen is favored in the race for governor, which a Democrat hasn’t won in more than 20 years. Republicans are the dominant party in the state, with nearly half of all voters registered as Republicans compared to 28% registered as Democrats.

Much of Pillen’s spending came during the GOP primary when he was up against Charles W. Herbster, a deep-pocketed businessman and vocal supporter for former President Donald Trump, and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom. Pillen had the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who contributed to a third-party group that ran ads critical of Herbster and Lindstrom.

In the latest reporting period, Pillen received plenty of financial support from businesses and political action committees. Some of those contributions came in big chunks, including a $100,000 contribution from Kearney-based KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC and $50,000 from pork processor Smithfield.

Blood received far fewer contributions from PACs and businesses, with a total of nearly $20,000 coming in from those groups during the reporting period. Her largest such contribution was $5,000 from the Ironworkers Local Union 21.

Expenditures also reflected dramatic differences between the campaigns.

Most of Blood’s biggest expenses during the reporting period went to individuals for phone calls and canvassing. She also spent a little over $18,000 for printing and $17,500 with Utah-based Agility Digital for digital advertising. The latest report did not note any spending on television advertisements.

Pillen, meanwhile, spent more than $262,000 with Axiom Strategies' advertising arm for TV ads. He also spent roughly $65,000 with WPA Intelligence, a national data and analytics firm involved in Republican politics.