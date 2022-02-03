Pillen, Herbster top 2021 fundraising totals among candidates for Nebraska governor

Blood said in a text message that she has raised an additional $16,000 thus far in 2022, but she has had to pause some outreach efforts due to having loved ones in the hospital.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, both Republicans, round out the pack of candidates, falling far behind the top-two earning campaigns.

Lindstrom raised about $1.6 million. He hasn't given any money to his own campaign and raised $1.5 million from individuals (including a $1 million donation from Buildertrend co-founder Steve Dugger) and $65,000 from other sources — with in-kind donations, he raised roughly $1.6 million. He spent $362,000.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support our campaign has received from every corner of the state," Lindstrom campaign manager Tori Mahoney said in a statement. "The momentum behind our grassroots campaign is strong and continues to grow. Nebraskans deserve to be represented by someone who has earned their support, not bought it."

Thibodeau gave $5,000 to her campaign, collected $51,000 from individuals, $34,000 from other sources and received a $20,000 loan for a total of $110,000, plus about $3,000 in in-kind donations (mostly from herself). She has spent about $26,000.