Pillen keeping head of Nebraska DHHS, 2 more Ricketts-era leaders

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he would keep three more members of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, bringing the total number of retained Ricketts appointees to 11.

Kelly Lammers will continue in his role as the director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, and Tom Riley will remain as the director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. Dannette Smith, who has led the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services through a series of controversies over the past three years, also will be retained.

Lammers was appointed to the director position in 2020, but he has worked at the department in varying roles since 1984. Pillen said in a press release that Lammers made the department “run more like a business” during his tenure, and that he looks forward to working with Lammers to cut red tape and grow the banking industry.

Riley, who also was appointed in 2020, will be a “crucial leader” in Pillen’s administration, according to a press release. Prior to his work with the department, Riley founded and served as the president of the Flatwater Group, an environmental consulting firm specializing in water resources and environmental engineering.

Pillen said Riley will help advance the Perkins County Canal, a canal and reservoir project that would bring South Platte River water in Colorado to Nebraska. The proposal is outlined in a century-old compact between the two states. Ricketts revived the project earlier this year, a move that drew criticism from Colorado officials. A recently completed study found the project could cost the state more than $600 million.

“Tom has shown visionary leadership in fighting to preserve and protect our state’s most precious resource, our water,” Pillen said. “He has worked for years with Nebraska stakeholders on the Perkins water project.”

Smith was appointed to her position leading DHHS in early 2019. Before coming to Nebraska, she held top positions at human services departments in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington state and Georgia. In 2019, she said fiscal management and strong contracting processes were key priorities.

But her tenure has coincided with several controversies, beginning with the rollout of Medicaid expansion. Voters overwhelmingly approved expansion of Medicaid services in November 2018, but Nebraskans could not enroll for the expanded benefits until October 2020.

Smith defended the pace, saying at the time that it was “critical that a monumental undertaking such as Medicaid expansion be customer-centered and be delivered in a deliberate and thoughtful manner.”

In 2021, a report from Nebraska’s state ombudsman and the inspector general of Nebraska Child Welfare faulted “failures in the systems and leadership of the state” for causing a crisis at a now-closed youth detention facility for female juvenile offenders in Geneva. HHS oversees juvenile detention facilities in the state.

Smith also led DHHS during the transition to St. Francis Ministries for child welfare services in the Omaha area. In July 2019, just months after she was appointed, Smith approved a $197 million contract with St. Francis — a bid that was 60% lower than the Omaha-based contractor that had managed child welfare for almost a decade.

St. Francis never complied with key requirements of its contract, including caseload limits for social workers set by state law. It also required an emergency contract that wiped out the initial cost savings. In December 2021, HHS terminated the contract and transitioned responsibilities back to the state, ending a 12-year experiment with privatizing child welfare services.

In a recent opinion piece by Smith, she said the transition back to the state has been “well planned and implemented.” She said new hires have reduced staffing shortages, putting the department on the path to becoming caseload compliant.

Smith’s piece followed reporting by The World-Herald that found the child welfare situation had worsened in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, despite the state taking back responsibility for those cases.

Pillen said in a press release that Smith “believes in the importance of public service and will continue to make the department more customer-oriented.”