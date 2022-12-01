Pillen names committee to advise him on state school aid revamp

LINCOLN — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Thursday announced the creation of a school finance reform committee to advise him about how to update and reform the state's school aid formula.

In a press release, he said the new committee is the start of fulfilling his campaign promise to distribute state school aid on a per-student basis. He is asking the group to recommend how to "create a system that invests in every Nebraska student," which he said the state does not do now.

"Of our 244 school districts, only 86 receive any state aid," Pillen said. "The formula is not fair, it is not Nebraska, and it gives up on our kids."

The reality, however, is that all public school districts do get some state aid through the state's income tax rebate program. The program returns 2.23% of the state income taxes collected from district residents to the districts. All districts are eligible for net option funding as well, which reimburses districts for educating option enrollment students.

But Nebraska provides the bulk of its school aid through an equalization formula, which directs aid to districts that cannot raise enough money through property taxes to meet the needs of students. In the current year, $886 million of the $1.07 billion in state school support is going out as equalization aid.

The number of districts getting equalization aid has dropped over the years as property valuations, particularly agricultural land valuations, have grown.

The higher valuations mean that more school districts can provide for student needs through property taxes without exceeding the state's levy limit. But farm- and ranch-land owners have objected to the increased reliance on agricultural property taxes to support schools.

Past attempts to switch to a per-student aid distribution method have met stiff opposition from districts that would lose money under such a change. Those districts, which educate the bulk of Nebraska's students, typically are at the maximum property tax levy and cannot easily replace state aid with local dollars.

Kenny Zoeller, Pillen's policy director, said the new committee members will be tasked with "finding ways we can have an educational funding system where the state does not pick winners and losers."

Pillen will chair the new committee. Other announced members include:

Members of his policy team; State Sens. Rita Sanders of Bellevue and Tom Briese of Albion; members of STANCE, a group representing mid-sized school districts, including Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas and Seward Superintendent Josh Fields; members of Omaha Public Schools including Superintendent Cheryl Logan; members of Lincoln Public Schools including Superintendent Paul Gausman; retired school superintendent and CEO of Avenue Scholars Ken Bird; Nebraska Association of School Boards; Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association; Nebraska Farm Bureau; Nebraska Cattlemen; and Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska.

Pillen spokesman John Gage said the group is to recommend changes in time for the new legislative session, which starts Jan. 4.

He did not answer questions about why the committee does not include Sen. Lynne Walz, the Education Committee chairwoman, or teacher representatives, other than to say that "the groups and individuals represented are a cross section of experienced educators, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the state and are the initial members of the committee."

Walz welcomed the new committee, saying that she believes Nebraska's school funding system should be reviewed regularly.

"It's a step in the right direction," she said. "I think it's something that should be ongoing."

However, she said the committee should have included the Education and Revenue Committee chairs, herself and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn. She said it is important to have all stakeholders at the table when dealing with school finance. Getting school funding legislation passed is tough unless all interested parties have been part of the process of developing the proposal, she said.

The new committee will be separate from a select interim legislative committee that has been studying school finance. The legislative group includes two representatives each from the Education, Revenue and Appropriations Committees.