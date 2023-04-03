LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen announced Monday that Rob Jeffreys, until recently the corrections director in Illinois, is coming to Nebraska to lead the state's prison system.

Jeffreys, who just resigned from his Illinois post at the end of March, will replace former Corrections Director Scott Frakes, who resigned in October. Diane Sabatka-Rine, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as interim director since then.

Pillen announced a nationwide search for Frakes' replacement back in December, before the governor officially took office. Of the seven other candidates he interviewed for the role, Pillen said, Jeffreys stood "head and toe" above the other applicants, primarily because of his experience, presence and integrity.

"Jeffreys was clearly the standout candidate," Pillen said.

Jeffreys served as the Illinois corrections director for about four years, and prior to that served 24 years in Ohio's corrections department as chief of staff and regional director. During his time in Illinois, he oversaw a continued reduction in the state's prison population, from about 38,000 when he took the role in 2019 to roughly 29,500 in 2023, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

Nebraska will be a step down in terms of the size of the department he will lead — from Illinois' system with 29,500 inmates, about 13,000 employees and a $1.6 billion budget, to Nebraska's system with just over 5,500 inmates, about 2,300 employees and a $294 million annual budget.

Jeffreys will earn a salary of $210,00 per year, lower than Frakes' previous $255,000 annual salary. Jeffreys' last posted salary was $182,300 per year, according to a Nebraska Examiner report.

Jeffreys said he was approached by a recruiter who led him into the Nebraska candidate pool. When his first trip to the state for an in-person interview was delayed due to weather concerns, he said Pillen cleared his schedule and met him at the airport when he arrived.

Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly said he was impressed by Jeffreys' focus on recognizing the humanity of those residing in corrections facilities, something Jeffreys said he was also heartened to see prioritized by Pillen's team. Kelly said he hopes Jeffreys will help lower Nebraska's recidivism rates, and ensure construction of department facilities.

As Nebraska's corrections director, Jeffreys will likely oversee the construction of a new $335 million, 1,512-bed prison, though lawmakers have yet to sign off on the funding. While in Ohio, Jeffreys said he supervised the construction of a new prison "from the ground up" and can bring his experience there to Nebraska.

Jeffreys will inherit a system plagued by issues that are echoed in obstacles he faced in Illinois and across the country, namely staffing shortages, aging infrastructure and overcrowding. Jeffreys remained tight-lipped about his plans to address those issues Monday, saying he wants to meet his fellow employees and see the facilities himself before he moves forward with any strategies.

"I need to be able to put my feet on the ground," Jeffreys said.