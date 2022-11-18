Pillen picks Sandhills rancher to be Nebraska's first female ag department head

LINCOLN — Sherry Vinton, a rancher from the Sandhills, appears headed for becoming the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Vinton on Thursday as his choice to lead the state agency. She will replace Steve Wellman, who has held the job under Gov. Pete Ricketts since December 2017.

Pillen, a veterinarian and hog producer from Columbus, described Vinton in a press release as a leader in Nebraska agriculture who knows the importance of the industry. He said she will be "a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture."

"Sherry will work to protect farmers and ranchers against anti-agricultural policies and groups, promote free and fair trade, ensure competitive markets and defend our land," he said.

Vinton grew up in North Platte, where her family owned an agricultural implement dealership. Since 1983, she has managed the business end of her family cow-calf operation near Whitman. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied accounting.

She has been active in the Nebraska Farm Bureau, where she currently holds the position of first vice president. She also has represented the 3rd Congressional District on the Nebraska Environmental Trust board for 14 years.

The governor-elect's choice drew praise from Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. He said Vinton is a "true friend and ally to Nebraska farm and ranch families."

Pillen made another cabinet pick public on Friday, announcing that he will keep Tony Goins as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

He said Goins, who has held the job since 2019, has "a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska."

Pillen previously announced he would retain four other Ricketts officials: John Albin, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor; Eric Dunning, director of the State Department of Insurance; John Hilgert, director of Veterans Affairs; and Lee Will, state budget director.