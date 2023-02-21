LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his support for two bills that would severely limit health care and education options for transgender youths in Nebraska.
In a column sent from his office Tuesday, Pillen argued the legislation would help fulfill his long-established promise to protect Nebraska children. Both bills, introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, spurred intense reactions from the public, with hundreds of people showing up to testify for and against each bill at hearings earlier this month.
Legislative Bill 574, dubbed the "Let Them Grow Act," would
ban individuals under 19 from receiving gender-altering medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone treatment and surgical procedures. According to Pillen, the bill would prevent "misinformed parents" from allowing their children to undergo irreversible surgeries.
"There is a reason why kids in Nebraska must be 18 to get a tattoo or 21 to drink alcohol and buy tobacco products," Pillen said in the column. "We enact laws like this because we understand that kids lack the judgment necessary to make certain kinds of decisions."
Kauth and other supporters have made similar remarks in defending the bill. They argue that children's brains aren't developed enough to make decisions to pursue treatment they describe as both experimental and irreversible.
However, most treatments available to minors can be reversed. According to the U.S. Office of Population Affairs, puberty blockers are reversible, while hormone therapy is at least partially reversible. Gender-altering surgeries, which are not reversible, are commonly not offered to minors, although they can be granted to adolescents on a case-by-case basis.
LB 575, dubbed the "Sports and Spaces Act," would
restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams — effectively banning trans and non-binary youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.
Pillen described LB 575 as a "commonsense bill" that would keep less protective policies out of Nebraska.
Critics have described both bills as civil rights violations, and argued they would do more harm to trans youths than good. Many opponents have said the legislation would increase the risk of suicide among trans youths — a demographic that is already at high risk.
Both bills, among others introduced in the Nebraska Legislature this year, add to a
growing number of bills across the U.S. that would impose restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community. The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 321 bills across U.S. state houses that they describe as "anti-LGBTQ," including both LB 574 and LB 575.
Kauth has repeatedly claimed that her bills are not an attempt to discriminate against trans youths. Instead, she said her intent is to protect children from lasting damage, and protect the privacy and dignity of other Nebraska students.
Update: This story has been updated with information from the U.S. Office of Population Affairs.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Dave Murman won the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
