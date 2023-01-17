Pillen promotes creation of $1 billion education fund, other education reform bills

LINCOLN — In one of his first policy moves in office, Gov. Jim Pillen put his support behind three education funding bills that would, among other things, establish a $1 billion education fund.

Pillen announced the priority bills Tuesday at a press conference alongside 10 GOP state senators, including the three lawmakers introducing each bill. None of the bills would do away with the state's current school funding formula, as Pillen previously had pushed for, but he called the legislation a good compromise.

"I think this is a step that makes sense," Pillen said.

Legislative Bill 583, introduced by State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, would provide $1,500 in foundational aid added to the existing funding formula for every pubic student in the state. It also would add a statutory provision requiring that 80% of special education funding be covered through federal and state dollars.

Sanders said the additional foundation aid primarily will benefit school districts that currently do not receive equalization aid under the state funding formula, which for the 2022-23 school year amounted to 158 of Nebraska's 244 school districts.

Equalization aid was heavily criticized by Pillen during his gubernatorial campaign, as it makes up the lion's share of state education funding but is distributed to a minority of districts. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said it was "fairly pathetic" how little equalization aid goes to rural school districts.

An OpenSky Policy Institute report from October noted that although equalization aid goes to only 86 districts, those districts serve 78% of Nebraska's students.

The additional funding in Sanders' proposal would be covered under a separate bill proposed by Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood. The measure would establish a $1 billion "Education Future Fund" as part of the state's general fund. This would nearly double the state's current education funding, which stands at about $1.07 billion.

Following the creation of the fund, Clements said the state would add an additional $250 million to the fund each year until it reaches $2.5 billion. Pillen said some of the state's excessive cash reserve — projected to hit a record high $2.3 billion by the end of fiscal year 2025 — would be used to support the fund.

Democratic Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the former Education Committee chair, last year proposed an education trust fund as a sustainable school funding source.

To ensure the previous two bills lead to property relief, Briese announced a separate bill he would introduce described as a "property tax asking cap." The bill would cap revenue increases for school districts at 3% per year. Briese said the limit would be a "soft cap" that school districts could override through a supermajority vote by their school board.

Pillen did not have an estimate of how much property tax relief the three bills would bring.

"It won't be enough, but it's a heck of a good start," Pillen said.

State lawmakers from both parties have agreed that increasing state education funding was the best way to reduce property taxes, as most school districts heavily rely on property taxes for funding over state dollars.

Pillen's proposal also received support from OpenSky Executive Director Rebecca Firestone.

"We appreciate the governor’s interest in increasing state aid to public education and investing more in our state’s children," Firestone said in a Tuesday email. "We have long noted that the best way to address property taxes in Nebraska is to increase the share of state support for public K-12 education."

Though Pillen campaigned as a fiscal conservative, he said he didn't see the legislation as an increase in spending, but rather an increase in investment.

"These are investments into the future of our kids," Pillen said. "And these are investments that will also allow us to have a great impact on cutting property taxes across the state."

