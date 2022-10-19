Pillen says tax reform, revamp of education funding are top priorities

LINCOLN — On a recent Wednesday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen was speaking about his values to a group of roughly 40 members of the Rotary Club of Omaha at a local country club.

It was one of three public events that he was scheduled to attend that day, which is at the low end of normal for Pillen’s daily schedule, according to a campaign staffer. In a typical day, Pillen can attend anywhere from three to six public events across Nebraska.

When he began his campaign for governor, Pillen said he adopted a strategy to work harder, travel farther and meet more voters face to face than any of his opponents. That strategy hasn’t changed as it’s taken him through a contentious GOP primary and into general election season.

Rather than the traditional campaign events, such as candidate debates and large-scale public speeches, Pillen has favored smaller gatherings. He’s been criticized for the move, particularly his decision to ditch debates. His opponent in the Nov. 8 general election, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, called the move “unconscionable.”

But Pillen said he believes he’ll have the greatest impact by meeting voters in more private settings, and he has traveled to every county in the state to do so.

“If you do nothing but large events, people might say they saw you, but they don’t know you,” Pillen said.

Being a Republican in a conservative state like Nebraska gives Pillen an edge in the race against Blood, the Democratic nominee. However, topics like abortion have added another layer to this and other contests, with some speculating the issue may drive more Democratic voters to the polls.

Pillen, a hog producer from Columbus who has served on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents since 2013, has loudly stated his anti-abortion beliefs since the start of his campaign. In materials released prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Pillen said he was 100% against abortion and would do everything he could to “outlaw the murder of unborn babies in our state and protect the dignity of human life.”

At the Rotary Club meeting, Pillen said he would have called a special session this year to debate abortion legislation following the Supreme Court ruling in June, which Gov. Pete Ricketts did not do. Ricketts made that decision after 30 lawmakers — an insufficient number to overcome a filibuster — signed a letter supporting a special session to consider a 12-week ban.

When asked multiple times whether he would support a full abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, Pillen responded: “It’s about saving as many babies as possible.”

If elected, Pillen said his first move will be to reach out to members of the Nebraska Legislature. He said he wants to start an “attitudinal change,” to encourage lawmakers to serve the state, rather than their individual districts. He declined to say whether he saw this as a problem currently plaguing the Legislature.

“I think it’s a conversation,” Pillen said.

Pillen’s top priority in office would be to fix Nebraska’s “broken tax code” and reduce property taxes. He hasn’t provided many specifics on how he would do this, but at the Rotary Club meeting, Pillen elaborated, saying he would reduce government spending and limit the state’s inheritance tax, which applies to some people who inherit property and financial assets in Nebraska.

Pillen said few people support the taxes. One group that does, however, is the Nebraska Association of County Officials, which testified against a proposal to reduce the tax last year. Proponents argue those tax dollars are used to reduce property taxes and costs of special projects.

“Transformative tax change is a big undertaking, and it’s going to require not only fiscal discipline at every level of government, but also an attitudinal change,” Pillen said in a World-Herald candidate questionnaire.

Tax reform has been a top priority among state leaders for many years — Ricketts campaigned on similar principles — but massive structural change has largely proven elusive. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed what Ricketts described as a “historic” $900 million tax package, but even that avoided fundamental structural reforms in favor of tax cuts and credits.

Pillen also has made education funding an increasingly prominent pillar of his platform. He said that he’s the only candidate who has talked about Nebraska children “nonstop.”

Earlier this month, he proposed a major change in the state’s education funding formula, distributing financial aid on a per-student basis, rather than per district. Pillen has repeatedly claimed that the state “doesn’t give a penny” to 158 of Nebraska’s 244 school districts to justify the proposal.

“It’s so non-Nebraskan … that nobody — they can’t believe it’s true,” Pillen said. “But it’s true.”

However, this isn’t quite true. The state does in fact provide funding to every school district. Pillen’s argument refers to equalization aid, which is currently provided to 86 districts as a form of equity. Pillen’s initial press release on this proposal mentions this.

A Rotary Club member pressed Pillen about his proposal, asking why he felt it was fair to give the same funding to districts in different needs, comparing the needs of a school in Cherry County to one in North Omaha. Pillen said there are many areas of the state with high needs, but the state’s job is to provide equal funding to every district.

“North Omaha is not the only place in the state that has poverty and has needs,” he said.

Another top priority for Pillen is addressing the so-called “brain drain,” which refers to large numbers of educated young adults leaving Nebraska. Pillen said the state needs to do more to promote trade schools and to advertise the high-paying jobs available in Nebraska. He said if he becomes governor, he will become Nebraska’s “chief bragging officer.”

If elected, Pillen could have a big decision to make early in his term: who to appoint to U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat if the junior Nebraska senator resigns to lead the University of Florida as is expected. Ricketts has said that, should he choose to pursue the Senate seat, he would leave the decision to the next governor, rather than appoint himself.

The news fueled speculation that Pillen would appoint Ricketts to the seat. The governor is a key political ally of Pillen. Even before endorsing him in what became a rancorous GOP primary, Ricketts backed Pillen in his push as a Nebraska regent last year to ban the imposition of critical race theory — an effort that narrowly failed.

In the primary, a crowded field of Republicans largely came down to Pillen and two other candidates: Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha. Along with his endorsement, Ricketts donated $100,000 directly to Pillen’s campaign and paid nearly $1.3 million to a PAC called Conservative Nebraska, which ran attack ads against his opponents.

The connections between Ricketts and Pillen fueled attacks in the primary that Pillen lacked independence. Both men dismissed the characterizations, saying they had mutual admiration for each other. Still, that line of criticism has persisted, with some Democrats describing Pillen as Ricketts’ puppet.

Rotary Club member Bill Harvey said the two seem different enough from what he’s seen at the three Pillen campaign events that he has attended. He said Pillen would bring a “fresh mindset” as governor, and said he likes that Pillen has promised the run the state like a business.

“He’s his own person,” Harvey said.

Regarding the potential Senate appointment, Pillen declined to say who he was considering after being asked about it multiple times at the Rotary Club meeting. Pillen indicated he was focusing on more immediate issues for the time being.

“The best thing I can say is there’s still a lot of water to run down the river,” he said.