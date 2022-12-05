Pillen seeks applicants to replace Sasse, fill vacant seats in Nebraska legislature

LINCOLN — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday that he was seeking applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate just after Sasse submitted his formal resignation letter.

Sasse's resignation has been expected since it was revealed in October that he was the sole finalist to become the next president of the University of Florida. He was confirmed as president-elect in early November, and he officially submitted his resignation letter Monday, announcing his intention to leave the Senate effective Jan. 8.

Pillen plans to take applications for Sasse's replacement through Dec. 23, according to a press release.

Pillen is also seeking applicants to fill State Sen. Mike Hilgers seat for Legislative District 21. The Lincoln lawmaker was recently elected as Nebraska's next attorney general, and in November he announced his plans to resign on Jan. 3, the day before the 2023 legislative session begins.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 19. According to the press release, Pillen plans to work with current Gov. Pete Ricketts on the selection.

Pillen did not say he planned to work with Ricketts to select Sasse's replacement. Sasse's resignation will take effect after Ricketts leaves office on Jan. 5, and Ricketts has been widely speculated to be the top candidate for the appointment.

Applicants can submit their applications by mail to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St. Lincoln, NE 68508, or online at nebraska.gov/appointments.